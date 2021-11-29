As the outbreak of bird flu continues, all poultry and captive birds must be kept indoors from today by law, Defra says.





Captive birds such as chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese must be brought indoors by law from today as the government continues to strive to control the outbreak of bird flu. The new rules, introduced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas (Defra), have been applied to both poultry and other captive birds throughout the UK and came into effect earlier this morning. Chickens and other captive poultry and birds must be brought indoors from Monday, November 29th. Over the past few weeks, the number of confirmed cases of bird flu (also known as the H5N1 strain) has increased across the UK. Wild birds migrating from mainland Europe to the United Kingdom during the winter can carry this disease, which can lead to cases appearing in poultry and other captive birds. In addition to keeping animals indoors, bird keepers are instructed to follow very strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of the disease and keep the herd safe. This includes regular cleaning and disinfection of equipment, clothing and vehicles, and restricted access to non-essential workers and visitors. Earlier this month Bird flu prevention zone It was brought across the UK from 21 November while housing measures were being implemented in parts of North Yorkshire, but as the disease continued to spread, these restrictions had to be increased. The risk to human health from the virus is very low, and public health advice remains that food standards agencies also pose a very low food safety risk for consumers. As cases of bird flu continue to spread, people are advised to be aware of both dead and injured birds. However, those who see dead or sick birds such as swans, geese and ducks should not touch or pick them up. Instead, report to the government’s dedicated helpline at 03459335577. In a joint statement, the four Supreme Veterinary Officers in the United Kingdom said: Wild bird. “Since Monday, November 29, whether you have a few birds or thousands of birds, you need to take appropriate steps to legally keep them indoors or keep them away from wild birds. This action is now the best way to protect your bird from this highly infectious disease. “ According to authorities, the risk to health is very low, but bird zookeepers need to help slow the spread of the virus. Poultry and captive bird keepers are also urged to pay particular attention to signs of illness in their own birds and nearby wild birds and seek prompt advice from a veterinarian if there are concerns. Bird zookeepers should report allegations of UK illness to the Defra’s Rural Services helpline at 03000200301.

