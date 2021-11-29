A variant of Omicron currently in North America, according to Canadian officials





Canadian authorities on Sunday Omicron variant Part of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases in Ontario. In a joint statement, Ontario’s chief health officials, Christine Elliott and Keeran Moore, said two people who recently stayed in Nigeria tested positive for the variant. Contact tracing was done to determine if others in the country were positive. Health officials said their strategy was to prevent as many Omicron cases as possible from entering Canada. “We continue to urge the federal government to take the necessary steps to require all travelers, regardless of where they come from, to test their arrival points to further prevent the spread of this new variant. “Masu,” said the pair. According to the statement, Ontario is focusing on rapid Covid-19 inspections for travelers who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases, said on Saturday at NBC “Today’s weekend” The variant may already be in the United States “If there is a virus that has not been detected yet, but shows this degree of infectivity, and travel-related cases of interest in Israel, Belgium, etc. have already occurred, such a virus is most likely. In the end, it will be essentially everything. “ Fauci explained why Variants drew worldwide attention: Its overt mutation indicates that it is highly contagious and may be able to escape the body’s immune response, and that some protection provided by the vaccine. “I don’t want to scare the American people, but when something that needs to be taken seriously happens, I take it seriously and do whatever I can to mitigate it,” he said. The White House said Forch, who met with President Joe Biden on Sunday, is likely that existing vaccines will provide “some” protection against severe cases of Covid-19. The White House also repeated that taking booster shots provided additional protection. Biden was expected to provide up-to-date information on the US response to variants on Monday. The Sunday afternoon read did not mention the discovery of Ontario. With the spread of Omicron variants, Israel Close the border to travelers Saturday, with a few exceptions.

Courtney Brogle Contributed.

