Children receive COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa as Push continues to vaccinate all residents





Ottawa-9-year-old Aiden Schultz is a big day to get the first COVID-19 vaccine at CHEO, even though he is afraid of needles. “I’m nervous and a little scared,” Schultz said. Aiden’s mom, Tracy, chose CHEO’s clinic because she wanted a smaller environment to reassure her son. “The hospital is for kids and I was here before,” said young Schultz. Both prepared for the appointment based on past experience with other shots. “We had to keep him down,” said Tracy Schultz. “He lost it for an hour … I sat him on my lap and rolled it up, my sister and mom had to fix him. That’s why he got the flu. This is how I was vaccinated. “ On the first weekend of the Pediatric Vaccination Clinic, I saw more than 5,000 doses in Ottawa when people aged 5 to 11 rolled up their sleeves. However, pushes to put jabs in the arms of Ottawa residents over the age of 12 continue. According to the Ottawa Public Health Service, 91% of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 88% have been vaccinated twice and are considered fully vaccinated. .. Higher vaccination counts have been reported in certain areas of the city than in other areas. According to the updated Ottawa Neighbor Survey, figures are in the 70% range for certain neighbors. For example, the Redberry-Herongate-Ridgemont vaccination rate is 71% in one of the city’s lowest vaccination districts. However, the latest figures show an almost 4% increase throughout November. “I think it’s important not to push,” said Kelly Toner, executive director of the South East Ottawa Community Health Center. Tonner suggests that these numbers are the direct result of community-wide outreach, pop-up clinics, and briefings, with the help of nearby ambassadors and resident leaders. “With patience, consistent and easy access to reliable providers and continuous information, these numbers will continue to grow,” says Tonner. Returning to CHEO, it’s all a smile when the Schultz family heads towards the car after the COVID vaccination. “They froze his arm with a little spray,” said Tracy Schultz. “I had a lot of tears, but it’s definitely better than last time.” Still scared of needles, Aiden said he was ready for his second shot scheduled for January.

