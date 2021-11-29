Quebec launches second advertising campaign to encourage children to be vaccinated





After a previous ad described the effectiveness of the vaccine, it focuses on the fact that vaccination can help children get back on track. Photo by John Kenny / / Montreal Gazette Article content Quebec has launched the second part of its advertising campaign Encourage infants to be vaccinated with COVID-19 on Sunday. advertisement This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Advertising distributed on television, online and in print is intended to remind parents of the benefits of vaccination, especially reducing the risk of transmitting the virus to family members and intimate contacts. In the 30-second video, a girl who blows out the candles on her 7th birthday cake is surrounded by friends and family, a boy jumps into a senior's arm, and children play hockey in the alley. Sorry, this video could not be loaded. advertisement This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Ads interrupted by children scoring dramatic music and making faces with the camera end with the tagline "Watch out, COVID-19". This second wave of advertising is aimed at more humor than previous videos featuring scientist and television personality Martin Curly. Its first ad, launched Wednesday when the vaccination campaign for young children began, featured Carli talking to the camera and explaining the effectiveness of the vaccine. Sorry, this video could not be loaded. advertisement This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content As of Saturday, after four days of vaccination, the Ministry of Health said that 50,754 children between the ages of 5 and 11 received the first dose. That's 8 percent of that age group. COVID-19 vaccination started for infants in Quebec Quebec cases are increasing as children's vaccine campaigns increase Quebec area suffering from lower vaccination rates and outbreaks of schools

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/quebec-launches-second-ad-campaign-encouraging-vaccination-for-kids The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

