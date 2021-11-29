British vegans who refused COVID jabs died of the virus after begging for a vaccine





An animal lover who refused to get the COVID vaccine because he wasn’t vegan died of the virus and said he wanted to give his wife a jab. Glynn Steel, 54, from Worcestershire, England, refused the vaccine in opposition to animal testing. But before he died on November 16, he told his wife Emma, ​​”I’ve never felt so sick. I wish I had a vaccine.” Sun Report. Steele had been fighting the virus for two weeks in the intensive care unit before losing the fight. His devastated wife, who is fully vaccinated, is now facing an “empty future alone” and is urging people to be vaccinated with COVID. “I insist that everyone I know be vaccinated,” she said, describing her husband’s death as “painful.” “He begged for the vaccine when he was in the intensive care unit before going into life support, but they said it was too late,” she said. “He was a very kind soul. He was vegan and did not want the COVID vaccine because he was tested on animals.” Grinsteel loved animals. credit: GoFundMe / Glynn Steel’s Memorial Steele planned to retire, take care of his animals, and spend time on more trips. However, on October 27, he tested positive for the coronavirus after initially thinking he had a cold. He quickly deteriorated and was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital on November 2. By November 10, he was in a life-sustaining and provoked coma and died 20 minutes after life-support was turned off on November 16. Grin Steel’s condition deteriorated rapidly and he died on November 16. credit: GoFundMe / Glynn Steel’s Memorial “I was with him when he died,” his wife said. “I couldn’t touch him because I was wearing a complete PPE kit, but they played his favorite music by the Sex Pistols and I was with him until the end.” NS GoFundMe page Mr Steele was launched to help pay his funeral expenses that he would be forever missed and loved. Grin Steel told his wife that he wanted a COVID vaccine. credit: GoFundMe / Glynn Steel’s Memorial “On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, we lost our husband, uncle, son, brother, and brother-in-law, Grin, to a horrifying virus called COVID-19,” wrote his niece Charlotte. increase. “After getting sick very quickly, Grin was put into the intensive care unit and then went into a coma. “Within just a week, he ran away.”

