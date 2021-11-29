Health
States that include therapy dogs to help children get the COVID-19 vaccine
Children Stand up for them COVID-19 vaccine Last Friday in Quebec, I was surprised to find a dog with a tail that could ease the fear of being shot, aspiring to be stroked, as well as the promise of a sticker at the end of the trial.
At least three states are looking for therapy dogs to reassure children and adults who are nervous about getting needles at vaccination clinics for months. Currently, specially trained canines are participating to support the deployment of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years.
In Montreal on Friday, a therapy dog was at hand, comforting some of the first children under the age of 12, and taking shots after the vaccine was approved for the younger age group.
Quebec animal therapists are currently considering taking dogs to school as the impetus for immunization in children increases.
Saskatoon is also looking for therapy dogs to help children get rid of puncture wounds from their COVID-19 jabs.
Children and adults who are afraid of needles or worried about protective jabs against COVID-19 look at therapy dogs for months at several vaccination centers in Saskatchewan, Quebec, and British Columbia to reduce anxiety. Is facing.
In British Columbia, the St. John Ambulance took the therapy dog to the Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic in Penticton and Trail.
Françoise Calamand Meyer, an animal therapist in Montreal, said Friday with Indiana, a 7-year-old retriever / Bernese Mountain Dog mix, that some of the first children over the age of 5 were against the virus. I was in the clinic where I was inoculated.
“I found some kids who were afraid, but my big girl, Indiana, was always helpful,” she said. “Some were crying very hard, but they were able to pet the dog, and it was really magic. In a few minutes they touched the dog and stopped crying.”
The first kids in New Brunswick get a COVID shot.
She will take Indiana and 3-year-old Cockapoo Petit Jones to schools and clinics to allow children to keep pets while taking pictures. You can also sit on your lap or lie down, especially if you are nervous.
Trend story
She said her parents had contacted her to see if one of her dogs could take her child to the vaccination center, adding that the Quebec school is also in contact. rice field.
Animal therapists said dogs were very calming and prevented some people who were strongly afraid of needle fainting in the clinic.
Colleen Del, a dog therapy expert at the University of Saskatchewan, takes trained therapy dog Anna Bell to a Saskatoon clinic and observes its effects.
The professor said the white bulldog could sit in a chair next to the person taking the shot and keep a pet. This greatly reduces anxiety.
“The more vigorous a person works before getting a needle, the more likely it is that the needle experience will be painful,” Dell said.
Manitoba kids get COVID-19 shots
For this reason, therapy dogs accompany people while they have shots and while they wait in line.
Dell said dog therapists are working with Saskatchewan health authorities as child-focused immunization drives are accelerating in Saskatchewan.
“The experience of getting the needles that are as positive as possible for both children and adults is important because they shape the feelings when they return to the second needle,” she said.
Booking a COVID-19 vaccination of 10K or higher booked in the Waterloo region for children aged 5-11 years
Dell said it helps dogs “turn traumatic situations for some into intolerable situations.” She added that therapy dogs also provide an alternative for those who might otherwise rely on anxiolytics.
“Needle hesitation is not just a COVID vaccination clinic, it’s a widespread and much more widespread problem,” Dell said. “Most of the reactions I know to it are medicalized to take medicine and calm down. Therapy dogs are a new option that brings comfort, support and distraction to the experience.”
Studies show that stroking a dog releases the pleasant hormone oxytocin and lowers the stress hormone cortisol, so “patients feel confidently supported during their most vulnerable times,” Dell said. Says.
Callamand-Mayer said the effects of her dog are serious for some people who are afraid that their needles will be infected with COVID-19.
“The woman said,’I was always faint when I took the shot,'” the therapist said of her recent interaction with the vaccinated. “I put the dog on the bed because she said she would faint, but she didn’t. It was unbelievable. She couldn’t believe it.”
© 2021 The Canadian Press
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8408940/provinces-therapy-dogs-help-kids-covid-19-vaccine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]