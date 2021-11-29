Guest Opinions | IC RED Promotes Conversations and Events to Focus on the HIV / AID Epidemic





The president of IC RED writes about the importance of sexual health and safety awareness and education to help eradicate HIV / AID.

When I joined the University of Iowa student organization ICRED in 2019, I specialize in raising awareness, eradicating stigma, and defeating HIV / AIDS, and being able to make a big impact with my own voice. I learned that I participated in a new organization. As a major in global health research, I was exposed to the significance of the HIV / AIDS epidemic and its tragic history of humankind. Now I am honored to be able to lead IC RED to start a conversation about HIV / AIDS, which strives to improve education, identify resources, and promote prevention through sexual health and safety. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, all medical issues, including the existing HIV / AIDS epidemic, seemed to be overshadowed. But as the world begins to open and life returns to normal, it is more important than ever to refocus on HIV / AIDS. Despite COVID-19, the HIV / AIDS pandemic is intensifying, with more than 1.5 million new HIV infections and 680,000 AIDS-related deaths worldwide in 2020 alone. According to UNAIDS. UNAIDS also reports that as of 2020, approximately 36.7 million people worldwide are living with HIV / AIDS. In the United States, an estimated 1.3 million people are infected and about 13% are unaware of their condition because they are not diagnosed due to lack of access to testing services and asymptomatic HIV for 5 years. Hmm. There are more than 3,000 people in Iowa currently living with HIV / AIDS. Iowa Public Health Service. And the 2015 outbreak in Scott County, Indiana is devastatingly reminding us that this is still a public health emergency with a population of only 24,000. There is no cure for HIV / AIDS yet, but increased knowledge of illness and education has dramatically reduced global prevalence. This advance allows us to continue with two main goals: awareness raising and stigma elimination. The more open and honest the conversation about the problem, the more progress we can make. Everyone, whether or not you are an “endangered” population, has the right to be aware of preventative, diagnostic, and therapeutic resources. On the 33rd anniversary of the first World AIDS Day on December 1, ICRED is dedicated to refocusing its attention on the HIV / AIDS pandemic. IC RED will be hosting RED Week, a week of events commemorating World AIDS Day, from November 29th to December 3rd. Community members are encouraged to attend various events this week.The full schedule can be found at us Facebook page.. If treatment is needed, the study will be funded. Awareness and education are essential for this issue to attract attention and improve health. As progress continues, we are moving towards defeating our third and final goal, HIV / AIDS. I encourage you to start talking, keep talking, know your status, and participate in ICRED Week in our fight to defeat HIV and AIDS. -Sara Luke, President of IC RED 2020-2021

