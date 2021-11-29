Health
Quebec COVID-19: What You Need to Know on Monday
- Quebec reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with no new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, 446,631 cases have been confirmed and 11,574 people have died.
- There are 216 people in the hospital (up 11), 48 of whom are in the intensive care unit (no change).
- As of Friday, the state had received 13,726,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Eighty-five percent of the state’s eligible population (aged 5+) are vaccinated once and 81% are vaccinated twice.
Note: Quebec immunization rates have been adjusted to include ages 5-11, resulting in a lower overall rate. Group vaccination began on Wednesday.
The Quebec Department of Health does not disclose the number of vaccines given on weekends and public holidays.
Canada has detected the first two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 mutant in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced on Sunday.
Both incidents were reported by people who recently traveled from Nigeria, according to a statement from the Government of Ontario.
The news arrives two days after the new travel ban is enforced for foreigners visiting several countries in southern Africa in the last two weeks.
Omicron variants were first identified by South African researchers and raised global concerns.
In a statement released Sunday, Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos hopes that confirmation of the two Omicron cases will result in more cases of the variant, although the national surveillance system is working. He said it was a signal.
of Sunday tweetsChristian Dubé, Minister of Health of Quebec, said the ministry is closely tracking the situation with the state’s Public Health Service (INSPQ) and observing the evolution of variants in the state.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said border measures could change as the situation progressed.
Street performance resumes in the metro
Musicians can play in the metro again from today.
For the first time in 20 months Montreal Transportation Company (STM) approves only five places where musicians can play. Three are Berri-UQAM, one is Guy-Concordia and one is Jean-Talon station.
Unless you are playing a wind instrument, the artist must book a two-hour time slot online and wear a mask when playing.
Vaccination and herd immunity under 5 years of age
Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said vaccination could begin as early as the New Year for people under the age of five.
Talking to Radio Canada, Tam said clinical trials are currently underway in children aged 6 months to 5 years. She said she would like to see the results of these trials by the end of the year.
As one of the last remaining parts of the vaccinated population, children will play an important role in ending the pandemic, health experts say.
In the early days of the pandemic, the threshold for achieving herd immunity suggested by some was about 70 percent. But more recently, health experts have stated that higher thresholds are needed for highly contagious delta variants.
Dr. Tehseen Ladha, a pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Alberta, said: In Edmonton.
“But the fact that we are here now means that it is a much more contagious delta and requires herd immunity close to 90% and 95%.”
Vaccinations for full-fledged children aged 5 to 11 years
Starting today, the vaccine will be given to children aged 5 to 11 years of age who have signed a consent form at school.
According to the state’s Ministry of Health, about a quarter of Quebec children in that age group have appointments for COVID-19 vaccination.
The government said on Friday that 172,600 reservations had been made so far and 15,603 initial doses were given to children aged 5 to 11 years. Quebec wants to be given once per eligible child by Christmas.
See | The Quebec Children’s Vaccine Program explains:
Top COVID-19 Story
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- heat.
- A new or worsening cough.
- Dyspnea.
- Sudden loss of smell without stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal problems (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.).
- sore throat
- General muscle aches.
- headache.
- Malaise.
- Decreased appetite.
If you suspect you may be infected with COVID-19, the government calls 1-877-644-4545 and asks you to schedule an appointment at the screening clinic.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information about COVID-19 in the state here Information about the situation in Montreal here..
