Victory against AIDS has the lesson of COVID-19

In the COVID-19 pandemic, another global tragic milestone has escaped the spotlight. It’s been 40 years since the first report, which finally became known as AIDS in 1981. I dismissed the first report as curiosity and perhaps a fluke, but a month later, from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, I turned my mind and my career. Contrary to the mentor’s advice, I shifted the focus of my research to understanding why young and healthy men are suffering from abnormal conditions. I remember looking forward to the essential consequences of fighting illnesses that caused many seemingly unrelated symptoms such as pneumonia, blindness, skin lesions and dementia.

This year’s World AIDS Day, December 1, shows both incredible progress and further need. HIV was shown to be the cause of AIDS in 1983-84. Immediately there was a blood test to screen the diagnosis and blood donation supply. These revealed a huge range of pandemics: between 1984 and 1985, new cases of AIDS in the United States almost doubled. Ultimately, advances in obtaining the sequence of the viral genome and understanding how it disrupts the immune system and how the disease progresses have led to dozens of approved therapies. Paved the way.

In 1985, the life expectancy of a 25-year-old in the United States diagnosed with AIDS was less than two years. Today, people infected with HIV are expected to die of old age for other reasons. Since its global peak in 2004, AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 64%. Overall, about 73% of people living with HIV are being treated. Still, in 2020, about 700,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses and 38 million lived with HIV.

Millions of people have been killed and disabled in the COVID-19 pandemic. How important is the fight against HIV to utilize existing therapies and strategies for prevention, strive for the better, reach vulnerable communities, and consider fairness, education and outreach. Clarify if it is. There are many similarities that made me sad: some patient groups need to fight for recognition. How false information and denialism can contribute to illness and death. The time it takes for an intervention to reach a vulnerable population. How easy it is to overlook patient input when setting research priorities.

The 40 years of AIDS have been interrupted by periods of both darkness and hope. In the early frustrating days of the pandemic, doctors rarely offered to our patients. Glitter of Hope came with the treatment of opportunistic infections and the first partially effective antiretroviral drug. In the mid-1990s, multidrug-resistant retroviral therapy changed the prognosis for many people infected with HIV from dire to superior. Currently, a more powerful and tolerated combination of drugs is available as one tablet daily.

An important lesson was that antiretroviral therapy helped people living with HIV and reduced their risk of transmitting HIV. Treatment lowers the level of the virus in the blood until the virus cannot be detected or passed. Understanding that “undetectable is equal to uncommunicable” is a victory for research, a victory for HIV activity, and has influenced throughout this journey. Pre-exposure prevention is also transformative. Administering antiretroviral drugs before exposure to HIV is more than 95% effective in preventing HIV transmission. Monoclonal antibody-based drugs will play an immediate important role in the treatment and prevention of HIV, as in the case of SARS-CoV-2.

Medical advances are off the table, especially if HIV / AIDS is, in theory, a major health threat (in the United States and the world), especially for programs such as the President’s AIDS Relief Emergency Plan and the World AIDS Countermeasures Fund. It means that it can be done. , Tuberculosis and malaria continue to receive strong support. Sadly, things are never that simple. Acceptance of treatment is still not optimal in rich and poor communities. Reasons include lack of transportation, substandard housing, mental health problems, substance abuse, drug malaise, drug toxicity, prejudice, and discrimination.

Therefore, the top priority is to give everyone access to existing treatment and prevention options while developing better ones. Earlier this year, regulators approved the first long-acting, injectable anti-retroviral treatment regimen, cabotegravir + rilpivirine, given once a month. Injectable long-acting cabotegravir may soon be approved for prophylactic use.

Exciting work is underway for further HIV treatment and prevention. This includes the development of very long-acting drugs that can be taken every 6 months or less. And there are strategies for achieving lasting HIV remission. Some people are working to eradicate replicative HIV reservoirs (a concept often called cure).

Safe and effective HIV vaccines have been elusive in the past, but even moderately effective vaccines, along with other toolkits, can put an end to AIDS as a major health problem. It may be possible to build on some of the tools and platforms used in the COVID-19 vaccine, including optimizing messenger RNA and immunogens to promote the most effective immune response.

In the 50 years of AIDS, the challenge for researchers is to work with risky communities to provide treatment and prevention to everyone in the world who needs AIDS.