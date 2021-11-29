Health
Did vaccine injustice cause the emergence of Omicron?
Immune experts Jennifer Juno and Adam Wheatley explore the potential link between new Covid variants like Omicron and low vaccination rates.
The emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 mutant of concern, OmicronRekindled the global debate about vaccine distribution, viral mutations, and immunity to new viral strains.
Some experts suggested The emergence of new strains may be the result of low vaccination rates in developing countries.
So how do new virus variants emerge? And what role does vaccination play? The relationship is still unknown, but what we know so far is:
The virus changes naturally during reproduction
Viruses are the simplest life and contain essentially two major components: (1) a blueprint for replication (made of DNA or RNA), and (2) invading cells. , A protein that takes over and initiates replication.
Very few SARS-CoV-2 viruses are needed to cause an infection, Virus replication The inside of the lungs is explosive. Eventually, millions of virus particles are produced, some of which are exhaled and infect another host.
Importantly, the process of replicating viral RNA is incomplete. Eventually, an ever-growing pool of viruses accumulates errors, resulting in what are called virus variants.
What is the SARS-CoV-2 variant virus? Why are some of them concerned?
When the virus is transmitted from person to person, some of the new variants are better at invading cells and replicating themselves than others.
In these cases, the “fitter” variant is more likely to take over and become the major virus that replicates within the population.
This happened during the pandemic process Several times.. The original SARS-CoV-2 virus that emerged from Wuhan in 2019 was later replaced by a variant called D614G, then the Alpha variant, and now Delta variant..
Every time someone gets infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus A variant that fits better, Then it may spread to others.
How does the vaccine withstand changes in the virus?
Our current vaccine is still very effective against SARS-CoV-2 mutants. Including Delta stock.. This is because the vaccine targets the entire “spike” protein of the virus. This is a large protein with relatively little change between mutants.
Of concern, some SARS-CoV-2 variants (beta, gamma, lambda, mu) Reported to “avoid” immunity from vaccination.. This means that the immune system cannot recognize the mutant virus as it did in the original strain, reducing the effectiveness of vaccination.
However, to date, the global impact of such “antigenic” strains is limited. For example, the beta variant that showed the most antigenic escape could not beat Delta in the real world.
Is there a risk of new viral variants being produced if the vaccination rate is low?
At present, the relationship between vaccine coverage and the new SARS-CoV-2 mutant is unknown.
There are two main factors that can lead to the development of new variants.
First, the narrow coverage of the vaccine may increase the risk of new variants because it allows infection within the community.
In this case, high viral replication and human-to-human transmission provide ample opportunity for the virus to mutate.
Alternatively, as vaccination rates increase, the only virus that can successfully infect people will be mutants that at least partially escape vaccine protection.
This scenario, like influenza, may require continuous global surveillance efforts and new vaccines to maintain long-term control of the virus.
In any case, Covid-19 is almost certainly established, so we should expect new strains to continue to be challenged. Dealing with this risk requires careful and proactive management.
So where did Omicron come from?
Recent reports of a new mutant of concern, Omicron, have sounded a global alarm.
Discovered by South African scientists’ impressive virus sequencing efforts, Omicron contains an incredible virus. 32 changes In Peplomer only.. This is Increases transmission and avoids immunity..
Therefore, there is a risk that Omicron will spread rapidly and may reduce (but not eliminate) the effectiveness of current vaccines.
Due to low overall vaccination rates in southern Africa (although population-level immunity to infection is high) Some suggested Global inequality in the supply of Covid vaccines may be responsible for the emergence of Omicron.
However Extensive mutation of Omicron It is also consistent with the long-term changes in the virus, as it is replicated to people with a weakened immune system.
Such highly mutated variants documentation In the past However, it is not widely used in general.
Global vaccination benefits all of us
It remains important to expand the reach of vaccines worldwide by increasing supply, ensuring fair distribution, and combating hesitation and misinformation.
High global vaccination rates limit the evolution of the virus overall, protect people with immunodeficiencies, and reduce the chances of the spread of highly mutated viruses. All of these can directly or indirectly reduce the risk of new variants emerging.
Now with the global community Highly interconnectedCountries will struggle to keep their citizens safe in the face of pandemic threats without embracing a framework for greater international cooperation and coordination.
Jennifer Junho, Senior Researcher, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity When Adam Wheatley, Senior Researcher, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Melbourne
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work..
