Britain announces new booster guidance as Omicron variants spread

London — The UK will announce new guidance on expanding the deployment of COVID-19 booster shots to under 40 on Monday. Variant of concern Omicron, The government hopes to expand this further.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson restricted travel to southern Africa, tightened test rules, and required Omicron to wear masks in stores and in transit.

He also asked the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization to urgently consider boosters under the age of 40 and consider reducing the gap between the second dose and the boosters.

“We are waiting for that advice. Deputy Secretary Edward Argar told Sky News that he was unaware of their decision.

“I don’t think it was officially delivered, but I think it will be delivered within a few hours.”

Ministers also increased the provision of booster jabs, saying that even if the vaccine turns out to be less effective against Omicron, it should provide better protection against it and reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths. I would like to.

The UK National Security Agency said on Sunday that it had identified a third confirmed case of Omicron. Scientists say that the number of mutations to pesplomers is now about double as the predominant delta variant.

“I expect it to go up. I’m trying to slow it down because I don’t know the speed or numbers, but we can’t stop it,” Arger said.

“We are trying to give ourselves time to understand how it works and how it interacts with vaccines.”

Prime Minister Johnson said the restrictions would be reviewed within three weeks. Asked if the rules could be tightened by then, Arger said, “That’s not what I’m expecting.”

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Read next