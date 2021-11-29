Are nonsmokers also at risk for lung cancer?Pulmonologist elucidates





Smoking has long been known to be one of the leading causes of lungs cancerBut experts say it’s not the only one.Increased pollution, poor air quality, and many other factors May be a possible reason for diagnosing lung cancer, Emphasize the fact that nonsmokers may be at equal risk.

Dr. Amit Damiya, a pulmonologist at Sagangalam Hospital, said: New Delhi. “Lung cancer can also be caused by factors such as the presence of radon in the environment and soil, indirect smoking, and genetic mutations,” added the expert. Various techniques have been adopted to control and prevent the development of lung cancer. (Source: Aliexpress) Therefore, the following is important: Be vigilant and, of course, do not undergo regular inspections. Experts have also listed four modalities that can detect lung cancer. they are: X-ray – ray X-rays are the most common radiation test and “may play an important role in the detection of cancerous tissue,” said Dr. Dhamija. “The shaded area of ​​the x-ray may be a tumor. Further investigation is being done to get a clear diagnosis,” he explained. PET scan / CT scan This technique is used by doctors Identify abnormal areas of the lungs “This is cancerous and may help in planning the site of the biopsy,” and “also helps in staging the cancer after diagnosis.” biopsy Remove some tissue or fluid from the lungs and examine it under a microscope to check for cancer.A biopsy is the most definitive way to determine if a tissue is cancerous, “he said. indianexpress.com Intrabronchial ultrasound (EBUS) EBUS is a procedure that helps diagnose various types of lung disease. Including cancer. It is done using a flexible tube that goes into the mouth, trachea and lungs. EBUS is a minimally invasive bronchoscopy to assess lung inflammation, infections, and cancer cells, “he shared. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

