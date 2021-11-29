Health
Vegan who refused the vaccine for animal testing died in Covid after begging for a jab at the hospital
An animal that rescues a vegan who refuses to vaccinate died after a two-week battle with Covid.
Grin Steele, who took care of a total of six rescued cats and dogs at home, didn’t want to be jabed because the vaccine had been tested on animals.
54 years old Field service engineer Leaves his wife Emma, 50, who was on his side with full PPE when he died.
He asked a nurse for a vaccine because Grin’s health deteriorated, but it was too late to save him.
His last word to his wife, Emma, was, “I’ve never felt so sick. I wish I had a vaccine.”
Emma, who has a double jab, said:
“I cry for dehydration every night, weep like a river in the morning, and wake up crying at night.
“I need to tell those who loved him that I’ll never see him again and see their pain. I’m used to trying to make people laugh rather than make them cry.
“He was a very kind soul. He was vegan and was tested on animals, so he didn’t want the Covid vaccine.”
He hesitated to vaccinate after reading that producers such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson tested the vaccine in animals.
Two months after his 55th birthday, Grin was planning to retire and spend more time traveling and caring for animals.
Grin faced a two-week battle in the intensive care unit and begged the nurse for a jab when he fought for his life, but it was too late to save him.
Emma said she is now facing an “empty future alone” and called on everyone to vaccinate.
Grin started with what looked like a cold, but gradually worsened and tested positive for Covid on October 27.
He deteriorated rapidly due to his age and lack of vaccine.
His wife called an ambulance, but nothing was available and she had to take her unconscious 19-stone husband to the hospital herself.
Grin was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit, but by the 10th he was in a life-supporting and coma state.
Emma said, “I was with him when he died. I couldn’t touch him because I wore a complete PPE kit, but they were his favorite by the Sex Pistols. I played the music and stayed with him until the end. “
Grin died within 20 minutes of the life support system being turned off.
Two weeks have passed since her husband died, and Emma says she can’t imagine a life without her husband yet.
“I miss our friendships, partnerships, love, and connections forever,” she said.
Grin’s niece Charlotte Steel GoFundMe A page for collecting money for a funeral.
