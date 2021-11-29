After the death of Belfast’s bird flu, public health warnings were issued as the virus could spread to people.





A public health warning was issued after two birds died from bird flu in the Belfast Channel. Human transmission of the avian influenza virus is rare, but they can cause fever, cough, muscle aches, sore throat, runny nose, and conjunctivitis. As a result, Dr. Philippe Veil, a public health consultant, urged people to keep away from dead birds, their wings, feces, and keep pets away. Dr. Veil said: “Although human infections with bird flu are rare, some viruses, such as H5N1 and H7N9, are associated with human disease. “Symptoms of bird flu in humans vary considerably depending on the strain or subtype of virus involved. “Most infections take the form of flu-like illnesses such as fever, cough, sore throat, sore throat, and runny nose. Other symptoms may include conjunctivitis – red. , Pain, discharge of the eyes. “ Advice to prevent risks to your health: -Do not pick up or touch sick, dying or dead poultry or wild birds. Also, keep pets away. -Avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird droppings. -Avoid untreated bird feathers (such as those found in the environment) and other bird excrement. -Wash your hands regularly with soap and use alcohol-based finger rubs to maintain good personal hygiene. A PHA spokesperson added: “Based on information from surveillance activities, the majority of bird mortality in the UK is unrelated to bird flu. “But if you find dead waterfowl (duck, geese, swans) or other dead wild birds such as ducks and birds of prey, you should report them to the DAERA Helpline 0300 2007840 in Northern Ireland.” Next, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs collects the birds found and “to understand how bird flu diseases are distributed in geographically different bird species, bird flu. I will test it. “ Edwin Poots Minister of Agriculture MLA An order to raise all birds was announced last week after a case was found in a herd of commercial turkeys in Monaghan and 17 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 were found in GB. Under the new regulations, all NI bird breeders are legally required to keep their birds indoors or away from wild birds and comply with strict biosecurity measures. This applies to pet birds, commercial herds, and even some backyard birds and hobby herds. For more information, see www.daera-ni.gov.uk / articles / avian-influenza-ai. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest updates that arrive directly in your inbox here..

