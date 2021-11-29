Health
1 in 100 patients may have brain complications
- A large international study suggests that about 1 in 100 patients admitted with COVID-19 has brain complications.
- These include: stroke, Cerebral hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal conditions.
- Many of the patients had existing illnesses such as high blood pressure, Heart disease, When Diabetes mellitus..
- Previous studies have shown that some people who have recovered from COVID-19 have prolonged neurological and psychiatric symptoms.
As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, experts are increasingly aware that the disease-causing virus, SARS-CoV-2, affects areas other than the lungs. It can also infect the kidneys, intestines, and blood vessels.
In addition, COVID-19 can cause a variety of causes Neurological and psychiatric symptoms..
Currently, a large international study led by researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia has found that about 1% of patients admitted with COVID-19 can develop fatal brain complications. rice field.
These include stroke, bleeding, and inflammation Called encephalitis..
“A lot is written about the whole lung [lung] It’s a COVID-19 related issue, but I don’t talk much about other organs that may be affected. ” Dr. Scott H. FaroHe is a professor of radiology and neurology at the university and led the research.
“Our studies show that central nervous system complications are a key contributor to morbidity and mortality in this catastrophic pandemic,” he explains.
Researchers presented the currently unpublished results at the annual meeting. Radiological Society of North America, In Chicago. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed and only a summary of the results is available.
The retrospective observational study involved approximately 40,000 patients admitted with COVID-19 to either seven university hospitals in the United States or four university hospitals in Western Europe.
The average age of participants was 66, with men twice as many as females.
Many have heart disease, diabetes, or High blood pressureAlso called High blood pressure..
Among those who have experienced the brain MRI Or on CT scans, 442 patients had brain-related complications due to COVID-19.
This suggests that about 1.2% of all patient groups had brain complications as a result of their illness.
The most common complications are:
- Ischemic stroke: 6.2%.
- Bleeding or bleeding: 3.72%.
- Encephalitis: 0.47%.
More rare complications included brain and spinal cord inflammation called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and encephalopathy syndrome, which causes symptoms similar to stroke.
“It is important to know the exact incidence of all major CNS complications. There is probably a low threshold for ordering brain images of COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Faro. ..
Overall, brain complications appeared to be about three times more common among European patients compared to US patients.
This study could not explain the factors behind this disparity. However, doctors detected stroke more frequently in US COVID-19 patients than in Europe.
“One characteristic that is likely to contribute is an increase in comorbidity (heart, diabetes, chronic). [kidney] Failure) US population [compared with] Europe “said Dr. Faro Today’s medical news..
Currently, the direct role of central nervous system viral infections in neurological complications is unknown.
Overactivation of the immune system, inflammation, dehydration, And hypoxia levels, a problem called hypoxia, can also be an important factor.
“NS [central nervous system] The complications of COVID-19 are multifactorial and [involve] Both direct spread of the virus from the lungs and nasal mucosa, and indirect autoimmune factors and physiological changes (hypoxia, inflammation, dehydration), “Dr. Faro said. MNT..
“More research is needed to make it better. [understand] This, “he added.
The acute effects of COVID-19 on the central nervous system are: Prolonged neurological and cognitive symptoms..
May have long-term effects on mental health..
Six months after recovering from COVID-19, according to a study published in May,
The most common diagnosis is anxiety Disorders, mood disorders, substance abuse disorders, and insomnia..
Neurological diagnosis was less common and included stroke, dementia, And cerebral hemorrhage.
It is unknown whether COVID-19 was directly involved in these neurological and psychiatric conditions.
The lead author of this study is Paul HarrisonProfessor of Psychiatry at Oxford University MNT He and his colleagues are conducting follow-up to see if the impact lasts for more than 6 months.
“We are currently looking at longer-term outcomes, [our] The study was completed early next year, “he said.
