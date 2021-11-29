Vegans who refuse to vaccinate because they have been tested in animals die in Covid

Vegans who refused to be vaccinated against Covid because they were tested in animals died of the virus.

Grin Steele, 54, begged a nurse for a jab during a two-week battle for his life.

But it was too late and he died on November 16th.

The last word to his wife, Emma, ​​was, “I’ve never felt so sick. I wish I had a vaccine.”

Grin was only two months away from his 55th birthday. He was retired and planned to spend his free time traveling and caring for animals.

Emma, ​​a 50-year-old double jab, said she was facing an “empty future alone” and called on everyone to get the vaccine.

She states: “I insist that everyone I know be vaccinated.

“The last thing Grin told me was,’I’ve never felt so sick, so I should have been vaccinated.’ It was heartbreaking.

“He begged for a vaccine when he was in the intensive care unit before going to life, but they said it was too late.

"I cry for dehydration every night, weep like a river in the morning, and wake up crying at night.









“I need to tell those who loved him that I’ll never see him again and see their pain. I’m used to trying to make people laugh rather than make them cry.

“He was a very kind soul. He was vegan and was tested on animals, so he didn’t want the Covid vaccine.”

Grin, a field service engineer, took care of a total of six rescued cats and dogs at his home in Malvern.

He brought back a dog in need from his vacation in Sri Lanka.

He hesitated to vaccinate after reading that producers such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson tested the product on animals.

Initially, Grin started with a cold and gradually worsened. He tested positive for Covid on October 27th.

Due to his age and lack of vaccine, his condition deteriorated rapidly and Emma had to call an ambulance on November 2nd.

However, she was told that no one was available and was forced to take her unconscious 19-stone husband to the hospital herself.

According to Emma, ​​twelve ambulances were lined up outside Worcestershire Royal Hospital when she arrived.









“I still don’t know how to get him into the car. He was so heavy that he couldn’t even push him into a hospital wheelchair.

“Soon a young man appeared and offered to help. He was there because his mother was sick and he couldn’t get an ambulance, so he had to take her to the hospital like I did. I didn’t. “

Grin was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit, but by the 10th he was in a life-supporting and coma state.

Emma said, “I was with him when he died. I couldn’t touch him because I wore a complete PPE kit, but they were his favorite by the Sex Pistols. I played the music and stayed with him until the end. “

Within 20 minutes of the life support system being turned off, Grin died.

Emma says she can’t imagine a life without him two weeks after he died.

“I miss our friendships, partnerships, love, and connections forever,” she said.

“When my thoughts get really noisy and scary and I take over, I think sometimes I need to text the word TALK to the suicide hotline.”

Grin's niece Charlotte Steel GoFundMe page For the purpose of collecting money for the funeral: