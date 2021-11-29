Maury County COVID cases increased by 71 this week

Tennessee reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,101 new cases. This is a 32.4% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 9,029 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tennessee ranks 38th among the fastest-spreading states of the coronavirus per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 24.9% from the previous week, and 490,656 cases were reported. With 2.05% of the country’s population, Tennessee had 1.24% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, in three states, there were more cases last week than last week.

Thanksgiving greatly confused who took the test, how many were tested, which labs were running, and whether the agency reported on time. Some governments reported data for just three days last week. I didn’t report anything. Prior to Thanksgiving, an increase in the number of cases was reported in dozens of states. In the week ending on Sunday, only a few states reported cases of increase. The United States reported about 700,000 new cases a week. In the week ending on Sunday, that number was less than 500,000. Artificially lower Thanksgiving weeks distort weekly comparisons. Conversely, next week it will look artificially high, and the rate of change in cases and mortality will be distorted. These numbers are not reliable, even if they are accurate to what the state reports.

Maury County reported 71 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 120 cases and one death were reported. Through the pandemic, 19,759 cases and 237 deaths have been reported.

Throughout Tennessee, cases decreased in 83 counties, the most in Shelby County, from 911 to 433 a week ago. In Davidson County, 741 to 447 cases. In Rutherford County, there are 489 to 284 cases.

>> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus

Tennessee ranks 43rd in the state with at least one vaccination, with 56% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 68.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Thursday, Tennessee reported an additional 209,702 vaccinations, including 54,736 initial doses. Last week, the state received 172,921 vaccinations, including 29,823 initial doses. In total, Tennessee reported that it administered a total dose of 7,940,729.

Within Tennessee, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Johnson County, with 247 cases per 100,000 people per week. 231 Scott County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added in Davidson County, with 447 cases. Shelby County, 433 cases. Knox County was 336. Weekly cases increased in eight counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Chisam, Morgan and Bledsoe counties.

In Tennessee, 139 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 160 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,309,931 people in Tennessee have been positive for the coronavirus and 16,959 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 48,229,210 are positive and 776,639 are dead.

>> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States

Tennessee COVID-19 hospitalization increased

USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, November 28th.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 1,093

The week before: 936

4 weeks ago: 909

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 76,702

The week before: 75,061

4 weeks ago: 69,423

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 27 states have admitted more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, an analysis of USA TODAY’s US Health and Welfare Services data shows.

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..