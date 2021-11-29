Substance Abuse Treatment Specialist on Overdose: “You Have a Disaster Recipe”

The combination of fentanyl and coronavirus pandemics is a major contributor to death from overdose in the United States.

Deaths from overdose have reached historic levels, and co-founders and CEOs of substance abuse treatment organizations say medical intervention should be a top priority.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month report The interim data show that overdose deaths of 100,306 people occurred in the country during the 12 months to April, an increase of 28.5% over the overdose deaths that occurred in the same period last year. The data show an increase in deaths from overdose of opioids by about 20,000.

Under these circumstances, medical intervention to undo overdose is very important, said Nicholas Mathews, co-founder and CEO of Agoura Hills, California-based Stillwater Behavioral Health.

“This could be a taboo conversation, but we’ve had more than 100,000 deaths in 12 months and we’re not too worried about offending people. Harm reduction conversations. Is what we have to do, which means making sure that as a society we are ready to help them, not when people overdose with drugs. ” He says.

According to Matthew, drugs are available to reverse opioid overdose, and individuals need to be prepared to administer them. “Treatment is a long-term suggestion. When someone is overdose, it’s emergency care and life-saving drugs are on the market. Immediately reversing opioid overdose and saving someone’s life. There are nasal sprays that can be. I always encourage people if you are in a community where overdose is happening more and more often. Narukan— Make Narcan easily accessible and available. “

He says hospitals play an important role in the crisis of overdose. “The hospital’s case management department has resources available in the event that someone arrives in the emergency room after an overdose. The hospital provides all emergency room staff and emergency medical technicians with Narkan management. You can be sure that you are trained. Narkan is always available in ambulances and hospitals so you can bring someone back from overdose. “

After the patient is medically stable after overdose, Mathews says the hospital needs to be prepared to refer the patient for follow-up services. “There should be referrals to basic things like addiction specialists, methadone clinics, intensive outpatient programs, housing detox programs, and anonymous meetings of alcoholism. The AA meeting gives these people a light at the end. You can show that there is a tunnel and resources to get help. “

Reasons for the surge in deaths from overdose

There are multiple factors that contribute to the proliferation of deaths from overdose, but Mathews says two major factors stand out.

1. Increased abuse of fentanyl: “The first and most obvious factor is the sharp rise in the new opioid fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine. There are many examples of accidental overdose, even for those who did not know they were taking fentanyl. They are taking something else, but it’s disguised as fentanyl. It’s insidious, “he says.

Increased abuse of fentanyl is the result of a “logical advance” in the human body’s ability to build resistance to opioids, Matthews says.

“For those who are physically dependent on opioids, tolerance begins with taking more and more drugs, and then they start taking opioids in other ways, such as crushing tablets and snorting. There is always a point where that particular substance stops. People find a workaround because it has the desired effect on addicts. For a long time, the process ended with intravenous heroine abuse. It was the most powerful opioid available. Now we have fentanil, which makes traditional heroines. It seems safe, “he says.

2. Coronavirus pandemic strain: “The pandemic is very depressing and anxious. For many, their livelihoods were at stake and they didn’t know what their future would be. People were worried just by going to the grocery store. They were afraid to catch COVID-19 and give it to their families, “Mathews says.

For many, the temptation to self-medicate during a pandemic was overwhelming, he says.

“Anxiety is a strong motivation for the desire to escape, whether it’s beer, pills, or drug smoking. Whatever it is, these drugs serve their intended purpose and reduce anxiety. The corona virus outbreak, I have never seen such a clear example of anxiety caused by society. At once, everyone has stepped into a new environment. We have the tools to deal with it. Didn’t have. We didn’t know what was safe. There was false information and lack of information. In addition to these factors, everything was closed. So you are full of fear. They took people and they were trapped in the house. They couldn’t even go out and meet their families. They could. Healthy coping that could relieve anxiety such as physical exercise. I’m not engaged in skills. With the removal of aggressive coping skills, anxiety has reached an unprecedented level, “says Mathews.

He says the combination of fentanyl and a pandemic had catastrophic consequences. “You take people, keep them home, get rid of their work, increase their anxiety, and you give them the most powerful medicine we have ever had. You have a recipe for a disaster. “