I wish I was shot by an unvaccinated pregnant woman who was hospitalized in COVID

An unvaccinated pregnant woman who had to give birth early after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill urged other mothers to fire if not yet.

Anniree Muir, 23, from Bradford, northern England, was hesitant to get vaccinated for her pregnancy.

“I’m not an anti-baker, but I was reluctant to drink jabs because I was pregnant and nervous about the effects on my baby,” Muir told Yorkshire Live. “The vaccine seems very new and I was wondering if it was safe.”

However, Muir said he was “shocked” by the speed of his illness after being infected with the virus and regretted not firing when he was first infected with the virus.

“My husband got his jab when he was offered, and we were very careful during the pandemic and had little adventure, so I was shocked when I got the COVID. And I was shocked at how sick I was, “she said.

“If I could go back in time, I would have said” yes “to the vaccine. I’ll get it as soon as possible. “

Muir’s initial symptoms were mild after being diagnosed with COVID in September this year. However, her condition soon deteriorated and she began to experience dyspnea. Nine days after a positive test, she was taken to the hospital by ambulance when she was less than 30 weeks pregnant.

By the end of the month, doctors decided to give birth to her foetation by emergency caesarean section because of health concerns.

“My lungs were full of COVID, not inflated properly, and the baby was putting extra pressure on my lungs, so it was said that it was safest to give birth to the baby as soon as possible. “Muir said.

“I was absolutely surprised when they told me that he had to be delivered so quickly.”

A baby named Jahleel gave birth safely, but weighed only 3 pounds at birth. He was taken to the newborn ward of the hospital, where the staff spent six weeks caring for him. Staff tested the child for COVID-19, but he turned out to be negative.

“Fortunately, he was negative, but I still couldn’t hug him,” Muir said. “I could only see his picture and it was nine days before I could hug and hug him.”

Both Muir and her newborn son were eventually released from the hospital and are now well on their way at home. However, the 23-year-old said she wanted to send a message to unvaccinated pregnant women.

“For those who are pregnant and nervous about jabs, talk to your health care professional, talk to your midwife, and get some advice as you can rest assured. But get the vaccine.” I hope you have experienced it.

“I was very lucky. My baby was 33 weeks old, but he survived and is now really fine. He gained weight. But the baby can get infected with COVID when he is much younger. It’s sexual and you may not survive after that. The risk is just not worth it. “

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) Pregnant women and those who have recently given birth to a baby Serious illness With COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people. This is because pregnancy can cause changes in the body and reduce the mother’s ability to fight respiratory infections.

The CDC states that vaccination can protect you from serious COVID-19 infections, including “people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, currently pregnant, or may become pregnant in the future.” Recommended for all people over 12 years old.

According to the CDC, currently available evidence shows that the benefits of vaccination with COVID-19 outweigh the known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy.

There is no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility problems in men or women, officials said.

This can also be the cause if a pregnant mother is infected with COVID-19 Harm to the foetationOne of the doctors who took care of Jahleel Muir told Yorkshire Live.

“In Bradford, COVID is detrimental to the health of the baby because pregnant Bradford women have not been vaccinated with enough COVID,” said a neonatologist, a neonatologist at the Royal Clinic of Bradford. One Sam Ody says.

“Some well-informed women are vaccinated, while others are postponed due to inaccurate information from social media. When a pregnant woman becomes very ill, It is often necessary to give birth to a baby early. A baby when a woman is already receiving intensive treatment that is already in sufficient distress.

“I am During pregnancyOr, I’m considering getting pregnant, so I’ll get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible, “Odi said.