Vegans who refuse to have Covid-19 jabs because they have been tested on animals die of the virus





Grin Steele, 54, begging nurse He fought for his life because of the jab but it was too late and he died on November 16th. His last word to his wife, Emma, ​​was, “I’ve never felt so sick. I wish I had a vaccine.” sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise Only two months after his 55th birthday, Grin was planning to retire and spend more time traveling and caring for animals. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.623%"/> Grin was an animal lover who refused to get the vaccine because of how it was tested Emma, ​​50 years old Double jabShe says she is now facing the “empty future alone” and everyone is calling for vaccination. “I insist that everyone I know be vaccinated,” she said. “The last thing Grin told me was,’I’ve never felt so sick, so I should have been vaccinated.’ It was heartbreaking. “He begged for a vaccine when he was in the intensive care unit before he went into life support, but he was told it was too late. I cried for dehydration every night and wept like a river in the morning. I woke up crying at night. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> read more Yorkshire chef fired for taking sick leave after an ectopic pregnancy earned £ 17,000 … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.623%"/> He told his wife, “I have never felt so sick.” “I need to tell people who loved him that I’ll never see him again and see their pain. I’m used to trying to make people laugh rather than make them cry. He’s very Gentle soul, vegan, I didn’t want to COVID Vaccine because it was tested in animals. “ Grin, a field service engineer, took care of a total of six rescued cats and dogs at his home in Malvern, Worcestershire, and brought back a dog in need from a vacation in Sri Lanka. He hesitated to vaccinate after reading that producers such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson tested the vaccine in animals. Grin started with a cold, gradually worsened, and tested positive for Covid on October 27. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.3317%"/> Grin begs the nurse for the Covid-19 jab He deteriorated rapidly due to age and lack of vaccine, and Emma had to call an ambulance on November 2. However, she was told that no one was available, so she had to take her unconscious 19-stone husband to the hospital herself. When she arrived with him, she said twelve ambulances were lining up outside Worcestershire Royal Hospital. Emma said, “I still don’t know how to get him into the car. He was so heavy that he couldn’t even push him into a hospital wheelchair. “Soon a young man appeared and offered to help. He was there because his mother was sick and he couldn’t get an ambulance, so he had to take her to the hospital like I did. I didn’t. “ Grin was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit, but by the 10th he was in a life-supporting and coma state. Emma said: “When he died, I was with him. I wore it perfectly. PPE I couldn’t touch him because it was a kit, but they played his favorite music on the Sex Pistols and I was with him until the end. “ Grin died within 20 minutes of the life support system being turned off. Despite two weeks, Emma says she can’t imagine a life without him yet. “I miss our friendships, partnerships, love, and connections forever,” she said. “When my thoughts get really noisy and scary and I take over, I think sometimes I need to text the word TALK to the suicide hotline.” Grin’s niece, Charlotte Steele, has launched the Gofundme page with the goal of raising funds for the funeral. here.

