Covid inpatients rising in 10 hotspots despite the powerful effects of the vaccine

Hospitals in Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester and London treated the most Covid patients last week, trusting Sussex, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire in record growth.

The 10 most devastating NHS trusts in the UK have increased the beds occupied by Covid patients over the last month. NHS The numbers indicate.

However, clear numbers show that vaccine deployment and booster jabs make a big difference in viral hospitalization.

According to NHS data, a year ago, when Delta variants began to roam the country, the number of hospitalized patients tripled.

Also, the number of people occupying beds in the UK NHS Hospital was stable from late October to last week.

4,116 people were hospitalized last Tuesday coronavirus, Slightly reduced from 4,156 a month ago.

Medics warn that Britain is facing a harsh winter, Covid infections are on the rise again, and scientists are worried about whether the Omicron variant can evade the vaccine. ..

Last week, more than 305,000 people were positive for coronavirus, but there were at least 9 mutants that caused PM. Boris Johnson Tighten the restrictions again.

Last Tuesday, the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust was treating 160 Covid patients. This is a significant decrease from 206 a month ago.

The University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust has also significantly reduced the number of Covid patients in hospital.

However, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that the number of patients receiving treatment surged from 48 to 82 between October 23 and November 23.

The UK’s 20 NHS Trusts have the highest number of Covid patients compared to a month ago

University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust -160, down from 206 a month ago

-160, down from 206 a month ago Shefield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust -132, up from 122 a month ago

-132, up from 122 a month ago University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust -123, down from 159 a month ago

-123, down from 159 a month ago Barts Health NHS Trust -113, down from 125 a month ago

-113, down from 125 a month ago Northern Care Alliance –110, down from 112 a month ago

–110, down from 112 a month ago Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust -109, down from 110 a month ago

-109, down from 110 a month ago University of Liverpool Hospital NHS Foundation Trust -104, down from 110 a month ago

-104, down from 110 a month ago Leicester NHS Trust University Hospital -103, down from 109 a month ago

-103, down from 109 a month ago Mid Essex and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust -93, down from 106 a month ago

-93, down from 106 a month ago Northwest Anglia NHS Foundation Trust -91, up from 78 a month ago

-91, up from 78 a month ago Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust -91, up from 90 a month ago

-91, up from 90 a month ago South Tyneside and Thunderland NHS Foundation Trust -85, up from 75 a month ago

-85, up from 75 a month ago Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust (London) -83, down from 95 a month ago

-83, down from 95 a month ago London Northwest University Healthcare NHS Trust -82, up from 73 a month ago

-82, up from 73 a month ago United Lincoln Shah Hospital NHS Trust -82, up from 48 a month ago

-82, up from 48 a month ago Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust -78, up from 69 a month ago

-78, up from 69 a month ago University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust -78, up from 55 a month ago

-78, up from 55 a month ago University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust -76, up from 67 a month ago

-76, up from 67 a month ago King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust -75, up from 67 a month ago

Midlands, northeast and northwest have all seen a decline in patient numbers over the past month.

However, according to the latest data, the Southeast, East and Southwest all recorded slight increases during that period.

How the number of hospitalized Covid patients changed in each region

England -4,116, down from 4,156 a month ago

-4,116, down from 4,156 a month ago Midland -740, down from 818 a month ago

-740, down from 818 a month ago North East and Yorkshire -945, down from 1,116 a month ago

-945, down from 1,116 a month ago London -665, up from 610 a month ago

-665, up from 610 a month ago Northwest -554, down from 612 a month ago

-554, down from 612 a month ago Southeast -775, up from 678 a month ago

-775, up from 678 a month ago East of England -425, up from 386 a month ago

-425, up from 386 a month ago Southwest -592, up from 548 a month ago

Professor Chris Whitti, chief medical officer in the United Kingdom, said at a press conference on Downing Street on Saturday that all data show that vaccines and boosters are effective.

And he said the jab program is the country’s highest hope to avoid another miserable Christmas where the family is kept away.

Professor Whitti said:

On November 23, 2020, one year before the latest figures, the number of Covid patients in each region was as follows:

England-14,712

East of England-956

London-1,675

Midland-3,414

Northeast and Yorkshire-3,437

Northwest-2,810

Southeast-1,395

Southwest-1,025

According to top South African infectious disease experts, existing Covid-19 vaccines should be very effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization with newly identified Omicron variants.

Professor Salim Abdul Karim, chief adviser to the government during the initial response to the pandemic, also said it was premature to say whether Omicron caused more serious clinical symptoms than previous variants. rice field.

However, he seems to be more contagious and more likely to infect people with immunity from vaccination or previous infections, new in more than 10,000 countries from Sunday 2,858 to the end of the week. He said he expected to promote daily infections.

“Vaccine protection has been shown to be highly effective against hospitalization and serious illness, based on what we know and how other mutants of concern responded to vaccine immunity. Can be expected to remain strong, “said Abdul Karim at a press conference.