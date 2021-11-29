Federal support as Tulare County sees more deaths

As new COVID-19 infections continue to show signs of slowing in Tulare County, the Department of Health and Human Services sent dozens of local health care providers on Tuesday to ease financial pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. He said he had begun to distribute $ 100 million. Helps the hospital stay open.

Funding will be provided when the Tulare County Health and Welfare Department reports 39 new COVID-19-related deaths during the week ending November 24.

The 103 COVID-19-related deaths in November are the third highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. During the deadly winter surge, monthly deaths were 192 in January and 163 in February.

Since August, the county’s weekly COVID-19 deaths have been around 20 and 39 last week were one of the highest totals reported in any week of the pandemic.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in severe Tulare County continues to increase, and health officials have previously reported that 90% of deaths have not been vaccinated, but some support is being provided. .. More than 50 Tulare County healthcare providers have received $ 10.8 million in federal funding to support the treatment of pandemics, according to the report. Data released by the federal government.

The top funded Turrea County recipients are:

Visalia-based Kaware Health: $ 5.8 million

Porterville-based Sierra View Healthcare District: $ 1.3 million

Valley Healthcare System based in Porterville: $ 1.3 million

Family Healthcare Network based in Visalia: $ 1 million

Visalia-based Dr. Shyam Bhaskar, INC, $ 362,984

Adventist Health Tulare: $ 259,196

In total, the agency distributes $ 7.5 billion to more than 40,000 healthcare providers nationwide. The funding will help recoup the loss of revenue caused by healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.

“For local health care providers, there are many costs, but they can be different from those found in urban and suburban health care providers,” said Health and Welfare Secretary Xavier Becerra. It is stated in. The New York Times. “And in many cases, they are unique to local providers only.”

Kaware Health, for example, made significant profits when hospitals were forced to discontinue elective surgery due to a massive surge in COVID-19 during a pandemic that began in March 2020. The blow was hit, said Gary Herbst, CEO of Kaware Health, in a previous interview with the Times. Delta / Advance-Registration.

Pandemic worsens health problems in Tulare County

One of the state’s healthiest populations of people with diabetes, obesity and other chronic health conditions and people without health insurance, Tulare County is struggling with normal medical care. It is even more deadly for people whose underlying health is locally prevalent.

The new funding program hopes to support places like Tulare County. Under this program, all eligible providers servicing at least one Medicare, Medicaid, or CHIP beneficiary in rural areas of the country will receive at least $ 500. According to the New York Times analysis, payments can be up to $ 43 million and average payments of $ 170,700.

Payments are based on the number of claims filed by the healthcare provider for patients in the regions covered by these programs between January 2019 and September 2020.

The money can be used for salaries to recruit and maintain healthcare professionals and consumables, equipment and infrastructure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further funding may be underway to attract healthcare workers to rural areas such as Turea County. On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $ 1.5 billion program to address the shortage of health workers in poorly serviced tribal, rural and urban communities.

Kaweah Health and other Tulare County healthcare providers are struggling to hire and retain healthcare providers, especially nurses and doctors, Herbst previously told Times-Delta / Advance-Register.

In early November, Herbst reported that there were about 700 jobs in the hospital, the largest healthcare provider in Tulare County, and it was difficult to find applicants.

New infection indicators have improved in Turea County, with deaths still close to record

In Turea County, there were 522 new COVID-19 infections in the week leading up to November 24th. This indicates that the pandemic wave due to the more toxic delta mutation that began in August has finally slowed down.

The county has seen more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections per week since early August. The surge put a strain on local hospitals, forcing Kaware Health to declare an emergency in early November when the hospital ran out of space to treat sick people. Hospital leaders attributed this situation to low vaccination rates in central San Joaquin Valley.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 69,295 residents of Turea County have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,078 have died from viral complications. The mortality rate in Turea County is 1.5 per 100 infections. That is, for every 200 infections, three people die in the county.

Medical and public health experts say vaccination is the best way to avoid serious illness and death from COVID-19.

In Turea County, as of 22 November, 48% of the people living in Turea County have been fully vaccinated. The county received more than 497,451 COVID-19 vaccines. This is a 2.19% increase from the previous week’s 486,805 COVID-19 dose aggregation.

Over 63% of Californians are fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 24,797,254. As of November 22, the five counties with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population in California are Marin County (79%), San Francisco County (78%), Santa Clara County (77%), and Contra Costa. The county (76%). , And San Mateo County (75%), all in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Wire Report contributed to this report.

