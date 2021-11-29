Arkansas Health Department Warns About New COVID-19 Variant | News

Dr. Jennifer Dilaha, director of immunization at the Arkansas Health Department, said all Arkansas need to worry about this new variant.

“I think we all need to worry about this. This variant, the Omicron mutant, is very infectious and probably more infectious than the Delta mutant,” Dilaha said. I am saying.

Dilaha said he believes that the Omicron mutant will overtake the Delta mutant as the dominant strain in the near future.

Maria Van Kerkove is the technical lead for COVID-19. ..

“There are numerous mutations in this variant, and some of these mutations have some worrisome features. There are many studies currently underway. Infectious, in South Africa and other countries. Much work is underway to better characterize the variants themselves in terms of severity and their impact on measures such as the use of diagnostics and vaccines, “Van Kerkove said.

The Arkansas Department of Health said that as winter comes, the need to remain protected from illness becomes even stronger.

“We are concerned about the spread of the flu, At the same time, of course, I don’t want the Omicron variants to begin to spread in Arkansas. Therefore, we encourage everyone to play their part in preventing the spread of respiratory illness, “says Dilaha.

Dilaha is “playing his part” in the fight against COVID-19, being fully vaccinated, taking booster shots if qualified, and social distance if not vaccinated. Is to keep and wear a mask.