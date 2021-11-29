COVID-19 Report on November 29, 2021

Oswego County – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, November 29, last week that 464 additional residents were COVID-19 positive. This brings the cumulative total of positive cases to 14,824 since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020.

Currently, there are 566 active positive cases and 3 COVID-19-related deaths. “Unfortunately, the virus has killed three more people,” Huang said. “Our condolences are directed at their loved ones.”

According to this week’s hospitalization report, another 34 residents of Oswego County were hospitalized between Sunday, November 21st and Saturday, November 27th. The age distribution of these new patients is as follows: 0% 0-18 years old. 17.65% of 19-45 years old. 47.06% of 46-64 years old. 35.29% over 65 years old.

“With the continued spread of the virus, people who are not vaccinated or wholly vaccinated are at increased risk of getting sick and developing severe cases,” Huang said. .. “We all have to play our part to protect our families and communities. If you qualify for a vaccine, inoculate. Wear a mask indoors and frequently hands. Please take safety measures such as washing. “

This report is current as of 1:00 pm on November 29th.

Total number of currently active positive cases: 566

Total number of people currently in quarantine / quarantine: 1,384

The numbers below are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. These are updated weekly to show new cases and changes. The released person will not be removed from the current total of positive cases.

Total number of tests performed: 330,147

Total number of negative results: 309,992

Total number of positive cases: 14,824

Total number of positive cases released: 14,132

Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 133

The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available through county health departments, local pharmacies, local medical clinics, and local doctors and healthcare providers.

The Oswego County Health Department hosts the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic every Wednesday from 1 pm to 5:30 pm at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic on Bunner Street 70 in Oswego.

On Wednesday, December 1, health department staff said the patient-selected Pfizer (Cominati) and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and the Moderna vaccine from 5 pm to 5 pm Administer only for up to 30 minutes.

Clinics include first, second, or third doses of Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, single doses of Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson boosters. Those who are eligible for boosters must register in advance.

Another clinic is planned for the Moderna booster. It will be held on Monday, December 13th, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic on Bunner Street 70 in Oswego. Pre-registration is required for boosters.

Walk-ins are welcome. However, due to the efficiency of the clinic, online registration is recommended and highly valued.People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php Alternatively, call the COVID-19 hotline. 315-349-3330..

The Oswego County Aging Department can help people over the age of 60 who need help navigating the internet to make reservations.phone 315-349-3484..

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Through this partnership, residents will be provided with free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. Boarding is available Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7pm.phone 315-598-1514 Schedule your ride in advance.

The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is available to anyone over the age of 12. Children aged 5 to 11 can get a pediatric vaccine through the school district, local pharmacy, or health care provider.

The Pfizer (Cominati) vaccine is approved for people over the age of five. The Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people over the age of 18. Both the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are double-dose vaccines, and the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines are single-dose vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that people aged 50 to 64 years who have been vaccinated with Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine receive a booster 6 months after the last dose, regardless of the underlying disease. I am. Authorities also said that people between the ages of 18 and 49 who had been vaccinated with Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines could receive additional vaccinations as needed.

The CDC continues to recommend that those who have been vaccinated with the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine receive a booster two months after the first injection.

James Weatherup, Chairman of the Oswego County Council, reminds residents that Oswego County continues to have high levels of community infection, according to the CDC. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s time to take your shot-not only to protect yourself, but also your family and friends, and your community,” he said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated tremors with chills, gastrointestinal illness, and loss of new taste or odor. increase.

Residents are required to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

If you are over 5 years old, please get vaccinated.

If you are sick, stay home, if you are sick, leave your child at home.

Wash your hands frequently.

Keep a distance of 6 feet between you and the person you do not live in, especially if you are not vaccinated.

Wear face masks in public spaces, at work, or in crowded outdoor environments where you visit or patronize, regardless of vaccination status.

All residents are required to follow COVID-19 precautions that may be implemented at local businesses and workplaces. Check out the New York State website. forward.ny.gov For additional guidance.

For more information, please visit page COVID-19 of the Oswego County Health Department. health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 Alternatively, call the COVID-19 hotline. 315-349-3330.. Telephone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm. Please note that the hotline business hours are limited during Christmas and New Year holidays. From Monday, December 20th to Sunday, January 2nd, the telephone line will only be available from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm on weekdays.

For emotional support, see the Mental Health Division, Social Welfare Department, Oswego County. www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene..

Under the New York State Public Health Act, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority for COVID-19 pandemics in Oswego County. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with the New York State Department of Health to monitor, respond to, and report on COVID-19.