Smartwatches warn wearers of physical stress, including COVID-19 | News Center





Using data from a smartwatch, a new algorithm may read your heart rate as a substitute for physiological or psychological stress and warn the wearer that you are ill before symptoms appear. Leading researcher Michael Snyder, PhD, professor and chair of genetics have enrolled thousands of participants in a study that uses algorithms to look for longer periods of higher than normal heart rate — something may be wrong. The obvious sign. But to understand what’s wrong, a little research is needed. During the study, many stressors issued warnings. Some people received it while traveling. I also have a marathon. Others after being spoiled at the bar. According to Snyder, the most exciting finding was that the algorithm was able to detect 80% of COVID-19 cases confirmed before or when participants were symptomatic. “The idea is to ultimately use this information to determine if people need to undergo a COVID-19 test or self-isolate,” Snyder said. .. “We’re not there yet — we still need to test this in clinical trials — but that’s the ultimate goal.” The algorithm cannot distinguish between those who have too many knockbacks, those who are stressed by their work, and those who are infected with the virus. I pinged a user who had COVID-19, but further improvements are needed to rely on the smartwatch to warn of an imminent infection by SARS-CoV-2 or other viruses. A paper detailing the research has been published online Nature medicine November 29th.Snyder, Stanford W. Asherman, MD, FACS, Professor of Genetics, and Amir Buffmani, PhD, Lecturer, Director Stanford University Deep Data Research Computing Center, Co-lead author. Arash Alavie, Ph.D., Research and Development Leader, Deep Data Research Computing Center, Stanford University.Research scientists Meng Wang, PhD; and postdocs Gilly Schbog,doctorate, Ekanath Srihari Rangan, PhD, and Andrew Brooks, PhD, Share the lead author. The alert system is MyPHD, A scalable and secure platform for health data. Stress detection In a study conducted for about eight months in 2020 and 2021, 2,155 participants wore smartwatches that track mental and physical “stress events” through heart rate. When notified of a stress event, participants recorded what they were doing through alerts paired with the phone app. I had to raise my heart rate for more than a few hours to trigger the alert, so a quick jogging block or a sudden loud noise didn’t trigger it. “The great thing about this is that people can contextualize alerts,” Snyder said. “If you’re traveling on an airline and get an alert, you know it’s most likely due to your flight.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2021/11/smartwatch-stress-alert-covid-19.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos