Health Department Marking World AIDS Day in the Community

Jackson, TN — The local health department is inviting the community to celebrate World AIDS Day together.

The Jackson-Madison County Community Health Department is hosting a ceremony on December 1st to honor those who died of AIDS.

According to the agency, the ceremony is set at 804 North Parkway at 2:00 pm and is also intended to better inform the general public about the virus.

“Our goal is to educate people who may need more information on how to prevent the spread of the disease and protect themselves from HIV infection,” said Laura Booker, STD / HIV Clinical Manager. I am saying.

According to the Ministry of Health, the CDC reports that an estimated 1.1 million Americans will be infected with HIV at the end of 2019. According to the CDC, 87% knew they were infected with HIV.

Health officials say that knowing can prevent the spread of HIV, a virus that can lead to AIDS if untreated.

“It’s important to be tested to know your condition,” said Janice Brown, a disease intervention specialist. “Knowing your status gives you the power to protect yourself and your partner.”

The ministry says that practicing abstinence, never sharing needles, and using condoms correctly can help prevent HIV.

You can take the test by scheduling an appointment with the health department. (731) You can set by calling 423-3020.

