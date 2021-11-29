Sexually transmitted diseases can increase the risk of preterm birth





Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis (sometimes called “silent” infections because there are no obvious symptoms in the early stages) increase the risk of premature delivery. Study published on Monday At the journal JAMA network open.

Preterm birth (if the baby is born before 37 weeks gestation) is the leading cause of newborn complications and deaths worldwide and affects 10% of births in the United States, the study authors write. I am. again, Number of preterm births It rose slightly between 2016 and 2019, requiring further work to identify risk factors.

US cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis also increased From 2013 to 2018 , According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maternal STIs are known to harm developing fetuses, but previous studies on this association were inconclusive, researchers write-hence the author’s national birth certificate. Preterm birth and maternal infections using data and medical records of over 14 million mother-child pairs.

Of all U.S. mothers who gave birth between January 2016 and December 2019, 1.9% (267,260) were infected with chlamydia, 0.3% with gonorrhea, and 0.1% with syphilis before or during pregnancy. rice field. Of all newborns, 8% (1,146,800) were born prematurely. Mothers with chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were 1.04, 1.10, and 1.17 times more likely to have moderate preterm birth (32-36 weeks gestation), respectively, than women without sexually transmitted infections.

Gonorrhea and syphilis infections were more strongly associated with very preterm birth, which means 28-31 weeks. “Although some of the impact is small, STI seems to increase the likelihood of preterm birth,” said Kelly Rickman, a co-author of the study, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Iowa’s School of Public Health. How STI Affects Birth Time Chlamydia When Gonorrhea According to the CDC, it is a common sexually transmitted disease that can affect infected people and people of all genders who have vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Chlamydia can cause serious and permanent damage to the female reproductive system. Both STIs can also cause preterm birth, infect the baby during childbirth, and cause pneumonia and ear infections. Although this study does not accurately investigate how sexually transmitted diseases affect the birth of an infant before or during pregnancy, the author has some ideas.Chlamydia and gonorrhea rise through the vagina and cervix and can affect the development of Chorioamnionitis , A condition in which bacteria infect the membrane surrounding the foetation and the body fluids in which the foetation floats. syphilis -Spreads by direct contact with syphilis pain near the penis, vagina, anus, rectum or mouth-causes systemic infections and can induce the placenta to use its inflammatory response, researchers say. Suggested. “All of these reactions can cause inflammation and activate the maternal and / or fetal immune system, which is an established cause of preterm birth,” the researchers suggested. “However, whether maternal infection induces preterm birth can also depend on the characteristics and concentration of the pathogen and the timing of the infection.” “The large sample size of this study” and other aspects may suggest accuracy, but “does not necessarily suggest validity,” he wrote.Emily Adikari and Scott Roberts Commentary About research. Physicians in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas were not involved in this study. Such observational studies cannot take into account individual behaviors and other factors that may cause preterm birth, such as chronic stress, gestational age, and lack of access to treatment, Adhikari and Roberts said. Is writing. “Without a better understanding of which infections have been treated and which have not been treated, a cohort of treatable infections rarely guides the search for targeted interventions to prevent preterm birth,” they said. Added. Ensuring safety According to the CDC, a long-term, mutual-exclusive relationship with someone who has recently been tested for a sexually transmitted disease and has a negative result can reduce the risk of getting a sexually transmitted disease.You can also protect yourself by Use latex condoms correctly Every time I have sex.But know what you can do Still syphilis From pain in areas not covered by condoms. In females, symptoms of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are not always present, given the nature of silence in the early stages of infection. However, symptoms may include abnormal vaginal discharge and bleeding. Burning sensation while peeing; rectal pain, secretions, itching or bleeding; or painful defecation. The early signs of syphilis are hard, round, and painless pain. The CDC and the US Preventive Services Task Force recommend that pregnant women under the age of 25 or at high risk be screened for chlamydia and gonorrhea in the first semester. High risk factors Includes new or multiple sex partners who previously had STI, sex with someone who has STI, or inconsistent use of condoms. High-risk women will need to be screened again during the third semester. The CDC recommends that all pregnant women be screened for syphilis early and that high-risk females be screened for a second time in late pregnancy. If you’re pregnant and you think you may have a sexually transmitted disease, talk to your doctor or obstetrician, get tested, and if you’re infected, get treatment, “Rickman said. Says. “If you have a sexually transmitted disease, be sure to discuss the risk of pregnancy complications with your obstetrician.” Below are the CDC resources for details and clinic referrals. • CDC-INFO 1-800-CDC-INFO (800-232-4636) TTY: 1-888-232-6348 •• American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) 919-361-8488 • Find the blue box above This page To use the CDC’s “Find your local STD test site” feature.

..

