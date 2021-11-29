Paforacyanine, an imaging drug approved by the FDA for the detection of ovarian cancer during surgery





Imaging Drugs The imaging drug Paforacyanine has been approved by the FDA to detect ovarian cancer lesions in patients undergoing surgery.

According to an FDA press release, the FDA has approved the use of Cytalux, an imaging drug that helps surgeons identify lesions in patients with ovarian cancer.1 Paforacyanine is designed to improve the visibility of cancerous ovarian tissue, which is normally difficult to detect during surgery in adult patients. Diagnostic agents can be given intravenously before surgery. “The FDA’s approval of Cytalux helps to enhance the ability of surgeons to identify deadly ovarian tumors that may not be detected otherwise,” said the Deputy Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Dr. Alex Gorovets said. Press release. “Cytalux provides healthcare professionals with an additional imaging approach for ovarian cancer patients by complementing current methods of detecting ovarian cancer during surgery.” The drug was evaluated as part of a randomized, multicenter, open-label study of patients with ovarian cancer or those with high clinical suspicion of ovarian cancer who will undergo surgery. Researchers enrolled patients aged 33 to 81 years (n = 134) and evaluated them under normal conditions and under fluorescent light during surgery. It was reported that 26.9% of patients detected at least one lesion that was not observed by standard visual or tactile examination. Common side effects associated with this drug included infusion reactions such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, flushing, dyspepsia, chest pain, itching and hypersensitivity. Paforacyanine was subject to priority review by the FDA in March 2021. For the same patient population.2 The drug was previously tested as part of a Phase 2 study (NCT03180307) that enrolled a population of 44 patients diagnosed with or suspected of having ovarian cancer.3 Investigators reported an estimated sensitivity of 85.93% and a positive predictive value (PPV) of 88.14%. In addition, researchers reported 97.97% sensitivity and 94.3% PPV when controlling the actual correlation of detection between lesions in one patient. In addition, 48.3% of patients detected one or more lesions due to the use of paforacyanine. References The FDA has approved a new diagnostic imaging drug to help identify ovarian cancer lesions. news release. FDA. November 29, 2021. Accessed on November 29, 2021. https://bit.ly/3xBHnYH On Target Laboratories has announced the US FDA’s approval and priority review of a new drug application for paforacyanine sodium injection to identify intraoperative ovarian cancer. news release. Target Laboratories, Inc. About March 3, 2021. Accessed on November 29, 2021. https://bit.ly/3FPbleG Randall LM, Wenham RM, Low PS, Dowdy SC, Tanii JL Phase II multicenter open-label trial of OTL38 injection for intraoperative imaging of folic acid receptor α-positive ovarian cancer. Gynecol Oncol.. 2019; 155 (1): 63-68. doi: 10.1016 / j.ygyno.2019.07.010

