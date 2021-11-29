Omicron variant is Pa.Raises a COVID-19 alarm when vaccination rate drops

COVID-19 cases in York County exceeded 70,000 during Thanksgiving breaks as Pennsylvania vaccination rates fell by about 5% due to apparent counting errors.

Meanwhile, the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant— Considered “very contagious” by the World Health Organization — Warned that the already expected winter surge could be exacerbated.

“Don’t wait. When it’s time to get a booster, get a booster,” said President Joe Biden. Said In public at the White House on Monday. “And if you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s time to go get vaccinated and get your children vaccinated.”

Biden further stated that the country would urgently pursue research into the need for updated vaccines or boosters to respond to new strains.

As more cases of mutant coronavirus emerged and scientists competed to understand how dangerous they were, countries around the world closed the door again to keep new Omicron variants away on Monday. rice field. It’s possible.

Japan has announced that it will join Israel just days after the variants have been identified by South African researchers and ban all foreign visitors from entering the country. Morocco has banned all arrival flights. Other countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, have moved to ban the arrival of travelers from southern Africa.

Travelers infected with the new variant have appeared in a wide range of countries, including Spain, over the past few days. The incidents in Portugal and Scotland have raised concerns that the variants may already be widespread locally.

“Many of us may think that COVID-19 is over. It’s not done with us,” warned Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes, Director of the World Health Organization.

York County has recorded 70,372 COVID-19 cases and 1,066 deaths since the start of the pandemic. This includes 1,306 new cases and 8 new deaths recorded since Wednesday.

The seeming surge may have been a data surge, as state officials did not update the COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving weekend. Monday morning was the first update to the state’s web page since Wednesday.

As of Monday, 148 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in York County, including 35 adult ICU patients and 24 ventilator patients, according to state health data. It has been.

In all 67 counties, the state had 1,731,154 cases and 33,308 deaths. There were over 5.8 million COVID-19 negative tests across Pennsylvania, including 198,348 in York County.

Immediately before the vacation, adult immunization rates in Pennsylvania dropped by about 5% from 73.7% on November 23 to 68.8% on November 24, according to a state news release.

It is unclear exactly what caused the change and how it affected the immunization rate in York County. In a news release on November 24, state officials said the CDC had “corrected” the data to match the COVID-19 data in Pennsylvania. This was the only public explanation of the change.

As of Monday, at least 249,013 people in York County have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once, accounting for about 55% of the county’s population.

Those interested in getting vaccines and booster shots can find out about local availability. Vaccine.gov..

During Thanksgiving holidays, COVID-19 cases at school remained relatively unchanged, with only 12 new cases recorded since Wednesday, for a total of 3,280 cases since the start of the school year.

This is probably because most school districts did not add new case numbers during the break. In some districts, students and staff could also be rested on Monday holidays.

Schools in York County have already exceeded the total number of cases in the previous year, and by summer this percentage will be more than double the total number last year. In the 2020-21 school year, county schools recorded approximately 2,800 cases.

Dr. Matthew Howie, York City’s medical director, said the holiday gatherings will be more influential in the region in the next few weeks.

“So far, COVID-19 reflects other winter respiratory virus patterns, but it’s clearly large,” says Howie.

Not two school districts are tracking COVID-19 cases in the same way.

The five districts of Dallastown, Hanover, Northeast, South, and West Coast have not posted total counts for the school year. Instead, some publish only cases recorded in the last 14 days, while others post only active cases.

Among other districts, COVID-19 tracking is different. Some districts do not include cases where students or staff are contracted while outside the district’s premises. Some combine possible and confirmed cases, while others keep the two separate.

It is not possible to know the exact number of COVID-19 cases associated with all school districts in the county.However York Dispatch will continue to track the number of cases in each district as far as we know.

Here you can track district cases recorded during the 2021-202 school year. We will update it daily as the number changes.