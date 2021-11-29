Health
Ottawa COVID-19: Children under 10 are hospitalized
Due to the ever-increasing number of active cases of the Ottawa virus, children under the age of 10 were admitted to COVID-19 in Ottawa.
The child is one of 11 people infected with the virus in a hospital in Ottawa. One in his 80s is in ICU.
Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the day after authorities identified a variant of Omicron. Arrive at the capital..
Twenty-six cases are down from 61 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday as reported by Ottawa Public Health. The number of cases on Sunday was the highest in the city since May.
The hospitalized child is the eleventh child under the age of 10 who was admitted to COVID-19 in Ottawa during a pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health also provided the latest vaccine numbers for children aged 5 to 11 who began taking shots last week. According to the health unit, about 8,500 children received their first dose from Friday to Sunday.
There are two more active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa than Sunday in 347.
Across the state, Ontario health officials reported 788 new cases and 3 new deaths from the virus on Monday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average is currently 783, up from 656 at this point last week.
Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (November 21st to November 27th): 27.0 (decreased from 27..8)
Ottawa positive rate (November 19th to November 25th): 1.7%
Number of reproductions (7-day average): 1.13
A breeding value greater than 1 indicates that the virus has spread and each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.
If not vaccinated
People who are not fully vaccinated represent 439 of the 788 new cases in Ontario on Monday. An additional 34 people had unknown vaccination status.
Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine
Otawa Public Health has updated the number of vaccinations to include children aged 5 to 11 years who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The treatment unit will announce the vaccine number on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
As of Monday:
Single dose Ottawa resident (5+): 848,906 (+9.031)
Double dose (5+) Ottawa Residents: 813,273 (+859)
Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 92%
Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years old: 88%
Share or population over 5 years of age with at least one dose: 85 percent
Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 5 years old: 81%
* Statistics of Ottawa residents who have been vaccinated once or twice include those who have a zip code for Ottawa vaccinated somewhere in Ontario.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
There were 347 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 345 active cases on Sunday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 24 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of coronaviruses resolved in Ottawa is 30,104.
The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by COVID-19 testing minus the number of cases resolved and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
Hospitalization of Ottawa
Hospitals in the Ottawa area have 11 people with COVID-19-related illnesses on Monday, one more than on Sunday.
ICU has one patient. That person is in his 80s.
Age category of inpatients:
0-9: 1
10-19: 0
20-29: 0
30-39: 0
40-49: 1
50-59: 0
60-69: 3
70-79: 1
80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)
90 years and over: 1
(Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting inpatients with “active” infections)
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category
0-9 years: 7 new cases (3,112 in total)
10-19 years old: 6 new cases (4,274 in total)
20-29 years: 2 new cases (7,066 cases in total)
30-39 years old: 1 new case (4,890 cases in total)
40-49 years old: 7 new cases (4,185 in total)
50-59 years: 2 new cases (3,642 cases in total)
60-69 years old: Zero new cases (total 2,155 cases)
70-79 years old: 1 new case (1,188 cases in total)
80-89 years: Zero new cases (total of 904 cases)
90 years and over: Zero new cases (550 cases in total)
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)
Change of concern
Omicron mutants have not yet been added to the list of Variant of Concerns for Ottawa Public Health.
Alpha (B.1.1.7) total case: 6,850
Beta (B.1.351) total case: 513
Total gamma (P.1) Case: 55
Total case of Delta (B.1.617.2): 1,142
Total mutant strains of concern / mutant cases: 12,233
Mutation / Mutation-related death: 121
* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.
Cases of COVID-19 around the area
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 New Cases
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 New Cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, Addington Public Health: 47 new cases
Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Units: Two New Cases
Renfrew County and District Health Units: 5 New Cases
COVID-19 Outbreak
Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks and community outbreaks at Ottawa facilities. Eight cases have occurred in medical institutions and 20 cases have continued in nursery schools and schools.
Outbreak of community:
Workplace-Manufacturing: One outbreak
Workplace-Recreation: One outbreak
Current schools and childcare spaces:
Marie Curie Public Elementary School (November 5th)
Holy Family Elementary School (November 7)
Assumed Catholic Elementary School (November 8)
Academy Providence Sisters Antonin (November 16th)
Carrington Recreation Center-Authorized Child Care Center (November 17)
We Watch-Authorized Home Care-Kanata (November 18)
Fern Hill School (November 19th)
Chesterton Academy (November 21st)
Centrita Elementary School (November 21st)
Lamoureux Catholic Elementary School Individual Education (November 21st)
Pine Crest Public School (November 21st)
Carson Grove Elementary School (November 22nd)
Holy Redeemer Elementary School (November 22nd)
Chapel Hill Catholic School (November 23)
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (November 24)
Inuuqutigiit License Child Care-Overbrook (November 25)
Notre Dame High School (November 25)
Maryvale Academy in Ottawa (November 26)
Frank Ryan Catholic Junior High School (November 26)
Healthcare and aggregate settings with outbreaks:
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus-A4 / A5 / B5 / AMA / Medical Unit (October 28)
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus-A3 Unit (October 29)
Portobelo Retirement Residence (November 3)
Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 6 West (November 10)
Rooming House (November 12)
Chapel Hill Retirement Residence-3rd Floor (November 13th)
House of St. Patrick-3, 4th and 5th floors (November 17th)
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus-Unit B2 (November 19th)
..
