Health
Since Friday, 60 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Waterloo region.
When classified by day, there were the following.
- Twenty-three cases were reported on Saturday.
- Twenty-seven cases were reported on Sunday.
- Ten cases were reported on Monday.
There were 235 active cases in the area. Seven people were infected with the virus in three hospitals in the area. There were also four people in the intensive care unit, but dashboards in the area state that people in the ICU may no longer be infected with the virus.
There were no new deaths reported on Monday. Since March 2020, there have been 307 COVID-related deaths in the Waterloo region.
Cases of the new concern, B11529 dubbed omicron, have not yet been identified in the region.
Regional dashboards show that there are 262 cases of mutations detected, but further testing is needed to determine which variant of the virus is involved.There was a case of Omicron detected in Ottawa When Hamilton..
Occurrences in 10 workplaces
There were 12 outbreaks, one in school, one in childcare, and 10 in the workplace.
- There are 20 cases in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School. The school is currently banned from face-to-face learning, and the school board says it expects students to be able to return to the classroom on December 6.
- Kitchener’s Apostles’ Creed mission in five cases.
- A trading workplace with four cases.
- Career, skills and training facility with 4 cases.
- A transportation workplace with three cases.
- Chiropractic office with 3 cases.
- Two retail stores, each with two cases.
- Jacob Hesperer Child Care Riverside and two cases.
- Hockey-related outbreaks in two cases.
- Jim with two cases.
- A manufacturing workplace with two cases.
10 percent of vaccinated children
Vaccination dashboards in the region show that 10% of children aged 5 to 11 years have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time since the region began receiving the vaccine on Friday. The area reported 4,363 doses as of Sunday.
The area received 20,000 doses last week.
The dashboard reports that 74.99 percent of the region’s total population received both doses of the vaccine. No vaccine is yet available for children under the age of four.
