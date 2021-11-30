This year’s flu strain is especially dangerous for the elderly





The flu season is beginning to gain momentum with the predominant strains associated with one infectious disease expert, encouraging everyone over six months to be vaccinated against the flu.

The flu season is beginning to gain momentum with the predominant strains associated with one infectious disease expert, encouraging everyone over six months to be vaccinated against the flu. Dr. Bill Petri, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Virginia, said: “And it’s more dangerous of the three strains here. It’s called influenza A (H3N2) and is associated with a worse illness, especially in the elderly.” In the past, the predominant season for influenza A (H3N2) virus has resulted in more hospitalizations and deaths for people over the age of 65 compared to other age groups and other influenza viruses, according to recent reports. Advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It warned about increased A (H3N2) activity. The advisory states that most cases now occur among young adults and in college and college environments and may co-circulate with COVID-19. In the first year of the pandemic, influenza was almost non-existent, probably due to mask wearing and social distance. Currently, more than 2% of office visits are due to influenza-like illness — According to Petri, this suggests that a seasonal influenza pandemic is imminent. “We seem to be on track for the normal year of the flu, but this is not good news,” he said. “If you’re 65 or older with the flu, you’re at great risk of dying. It’s a real reason to vaccinate everyone.” Vaccination of a six-month-old child protects not only the child, but also older relatives, from the flu, he said. “It’s very tragic, but every year there are hundreds of children who die of the flu,” Petri said. “Vaccine-preventable illnesses-if someone dies from something that can be prevented, it’s a real tragedy.” At the peak of the flu epidemic, early next year, it’s never too late to be vaccinated and protected. Both Petri and the CDC’s recommendations warn people to continue taking health protection measures that help control both the flu and the coronavirus. “If people can stay vigilant, I’m probably talking until spring. It seems like a long time, but almost 24 we’ve been very careful about masking and social distance. Another three months of the month will be profitable, “Petri said. “With an additional three to four months of attention, we can overcome the worst seasons of the flu, and perhaps the worst deltas and deltas. Omicron [the newest coronavirus variant] In the United States “

