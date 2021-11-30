UVA Health uses unique technology to carefully monitor Omicron





Charlottesville, Virginia (WVIR)-Doctors at the University of Virginia Health Center are looking at new variants of COVID. They say the Omicron strain is not yet in Charlottesville. UVA Health is one of the few places in the country to sequence COVID in the lab. This tells the doctor exactly when the new variant is in the area. “Today, we can be very reassured that Charlottesville is free of Omicron,” said Dr. Bill Petri of UVA Health. “But it’s only a matter of time before we can see some cases here.” In the event of a case, UVA Health will be at the forefront of the game and one of the first to know. “Amy Mothers is sequencing all isolates from the UVA laboratory here,” Petri said. “So it’s a really great way to put your index finger on the pulsation of what’s happening in Charlottesville. I’m really lucky she’s here.” So far, all the cases they see are still Delta. However, this unique process helps to distinguish between the two variants. “What you can do is sequence the virus, which is not part of the normal process of making a diagnosis,” said Dr. Patrick Jackson of UVA Health. “So it’s really happening in some centers around the world.” The PCR test used by UVA also helps differentiate. If the patient has a new variant, these show different patterns. “I’m looking at two targets while doing a PCR test, one of which drops out with Omicron,” Jackson said. “It’s like a fast and cheap way to understand what Omicron is.” UVA Health doctors don’t know much about Omicron’s symptoms yet, but believe they will be the same as they’ve seen before. “I’m worried that Omicron can do Delta just as Delta does to Alpha,” Petri said. “In the United States, it may look like a new resurrection and a more infectious variant of COVID.” They say the best thing to do now is just get vaccinated and get your booster. “In South Africa, only about 20% to 30% of adults are vaccinated,” Petri said. “So it’s a different situation than in the United States, and we know that vaccines provide protection against Omicron, just as vaccines provide protection against Delta.” They say that vaccination situations make a difference everywhere. “Vaccination rates in South Africa can have a significant impact on the health of people living in Charlottesville, so vaccination everywhere is very important,” said Jackson. Doctors say they’ll know more about this new variant and how well it’s protected against it in the next week or two. Vaccine companies are now testing antibody reactions to see how well they fight Omicron. Copyright 2021 WVIR. all rights reserved. Do you have any ideas for the story?Send us news tips here..

