A new mission requiring Northamptonshire keepers to trap birds in fear of fresh bird flu





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Bird flu is rare in the UK and is never transmitted, but it is known to infect humans. Currently, the Department of Environmental Food and Rural Affairs legally requires all poultry and captive bird breeders to raise or separate birds from wild birds in the new outbreak of bird flu. This requirement came into effect on Monday, November 29, after 21 cases of illness were confirmed in multiple locations throughout the UK. This requirement has just been enforced nationwide, North Yorkshire It’s been below it since November 21st, but as of November 26th, there are still five different affected sites. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise The disease has also been found in areas of Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Essex, Lancashire, Bournemouth, Poole, Cumbria, Chesher, North Norfolk, Leicestershire and South Derbyshire. Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is known to occasionally cause infections in people ranging from mild to severe.The disease is also attracting attention as a potential cause of pandemics. According to the NHS, strains of bird flu have infected people in Hong Kong, China, Russia, etc. in the past, but this rarely happens. As part of the rule change, the West Northamptonshire County Council has announced a set of requirements that bird zookeepers must comply with until the rule is changed again. These include raising or netting all poultry and captive birds, isolating them from wild birds, cleaning and disinfecting clothing before and after contact with birds, and maintaining disinfectants at entrances and exits. It will be. Keepers are also told to minimize the movement of people and equipment in areas with birds to reduce the potential for contamination by manure, slurries and other products. In addition to this, group gatherings of birds such as poultry are banned for the time being. The new rules are expected to be reviewed regularly. We recommend that you do not pick up or touch the dead birds you find. Instead, you should report to the national Defra helpline at 03459 33 5577. Bird zookeepers with suspected illness should call the DefraRural Services helpline at 03000 200301.

