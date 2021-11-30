Treatment of Stem Cell Diabetes Type 1 Shows Potential in Initial Test Results





Stem cell-derived treatment It may be a cure Type 1 diabetes, According to clinical trials by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The study was centered on one patient who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 40 years ago. For decades he has relied on insulin injections to control his blood sugar levels. According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), one of the world’s leading organizations funding type 1 diabetes research, about 1.6 million Americans have the disease, including those under the age of 20. Includes about 200,000 young people. Type 1 diabetes is a disease that requires continuous monitoring and management. According to JDRF, people with type 1 diabetes should continuously balance their insulin intake and measure their blood glucose levels by sticking their fingers at least 6 times a day or wearing a blood glucose monitor. People with type 1 diabetes can be in a life-threatening situation if their blood sugar levels are not in the right range. In the year prior to treatment, patients in this clinical trial experienced five potentially life-threatening, serious episodes of blood sugar levels that were too low. He injected 34 units of insulin into the bloodstream per day, but tests showed that his body was unable to produce its own insulin. As part of a clinical trial, patients received an injection of a stem cell-derived treatment called VX-880. The researchers only injected half the target dose as part of the initial study. Stem cell research: California Proposal 14 May Change the Life of Sick Children, Maintaining Taxpayer Funding for Stem Cell Therapy Research Vertex reported positive results in October, 90 days after the infusion, stating that the treatment was well tolerated by the patient. As a result, the patient’s daily insulin requirement was reduced by 91% and insulin production was restored. “These results from the first patient treated with VX-880 are unprecedented. What really remarkable about these results is that they were achieved with half the target dose of treatment,” Vertex said. Dr. Bastiano Sanna, Executive Vice President and Head of Cell and Gene Therapy, said in a statement. According to Vertex, there were some mild to moderate health events in 90 days, none of which were serious. The patient experienced several severe hypoglycemic events and developed a rash, but those incidents were unrelated to VX-880, Vertex says. Vertex points out that data from one patient may not show the results of the final clinical trial and there is still much to be investigated. However, the potential benefits of treatment can be life-changing. Doug Melton, a professor at Harvard University and co-director of the Harvard Institute for Stem Cell Research, said: , In a post-trial statement. Michelle Shen is USA TODAY’s Money & Tech Digital Reporter. You can contact her @ michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

