Rush vaccinations in East Bay as new variants emerge – CBS San Francisco





OAKLEY (KPIX 5) – On Monday, the Contracosta County Vaccination Clinic took on new urgency as health authorities around the world were monitoring the spread of newly discovered Omicron variants. The variant was not found in the bay area Or somewhere in the United States as of MondayFor adults and children vaccinated at the Oakley Recreation Center, Omicron was in the hearts of those who get their shots. read more: Santa Clara’s shoe store looted by a late-night smash and grab robbery “It sounds pretty bad, it wasn’t long enough for them to know enough about it,” said Michael Warco, who got his booster shot at the clinic. The Contra Costa County Health Department, which opened its clinic on Monday, said 86% of the eligible population were vaccinated against the virus. Last month, we vaccinated 28,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 as we continued to work with them. Anna Ross, Director of Health Services, Contra Costa County, told KPIX: 5.5. Parents said they already knew that their children needed a vaccine before learning about Omicron, but the new variant was afraid to think about ways to keep the whole family safe from the virus. “I was scared, stressed and shocked,” said Elvia Madrigal, who brought her two children to the clinic. Dr. Jorge Salinas is a hospital epidemiologist at Stanford University, and Omicron said he reminded us that COVID-19 stays here and continues to infect humans around the world. For now his concern is vaccine fairness, as more variants may occur in the future. read more: Lee Elder, the first black golfer to play the Masters, dies at age 87 “I think the recommendations remain the same,” he told KPIX 5 on Monday. “There is not enough intervention to prevent infection, so ventilation, masks and vaccinations are needed.” According to Dr. Salinas, Delta is still the predominant variant and there is sufficient concern that the general public should be vaccinated and, if eligible, boosted. Throughout the bay area, most of the cases are from the Delta variant. He says that vaccines continue to be an important form of protection from Omicron so far, and they are closely watching how they continue to prevent serious illness and death. South Africa, where the mutant was first discovered, also states that South Africa is a model for how countries can detect mutations early and help other countries in the world react to them. “I don’t think we’re going to get rid of this virus. We need to learn to coexist with it, get rid of it, and make it as gentle as possible,” Salinas said. Clinic people said they would maintain the same reaction with COVID-19 as usual. By attending this event and receiving the required doses, they are playing their part in the community’s control of the virus. Other news: A man arrested after a tow truck rampage stolen in the wrong way at Baybridge Tall Plaza “If you want things to get back to normal, you have to do the usual things to get vaccinated,” Walko told KPIX5.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/11/29/covid-omicron-rush-to-vaccinate-east-bay-oakley-clinic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos