Opinion polls reveal that 52pc expects Covid to be blocked by Christmas





According to polls, half of people believe that there will be another Covid-19 lockdown between now and Christmas, given the continued high number of cases and the emergence of Omicron variants. In a survey of RTÉ’s Claire Byrne live program, 52pc said another blockade was imminent, 35pc said no blockade would take place on this side of Christmas, and 13pc was undecided. When asked if they would be forced to change their celebration plans from now until Christmas, 52pc again answered “yes”, 39pc answered “no” and 9pc didn’t know. Regarding the government’s response to this month’s pandemic, 59% said the government was acting too slowly, 7% said it was responding too quickly, and 34% felt the response was appropriate. The Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss proposals for children over the third grade to wear masks in environments such as schools and other stores and public transport, and to limit social activities outside of school to once a week. .. The government will also consider whether to introduce pre-flight testing to passengers arriving in Ireland from all countries. On the other hand, when asked how worried about the new Omicron variant on a scale of 1-10, one is not worried at all and 10 is very worried. 1-3 7 and 24pc, the least worried. Talking about the program, Professor Christine Loscher of DCU Immunology said the scientific community was mobilized to tackle a variant of Omicron. She said that Omicron had 30 more mutations than previous alpha and delta variants, and it is not yet known how effective the current vaccine is against it. This is because the vaccine attaches to the virus’s pesplomers and acts to block them from infected people, making new strains of peplomers more complex. “I think the scientific community has begun to move, especially in South Africa, as there are several groups looking directly at live viruses to see how they behave in terms of intracellular infectivity,” she said. Said. “But more importantly, blood is drawn from people vaccinated with the current vaccine, and the vaccine allows the virus (omicron) to enter cells as efficiently as delta or alpha variants. It ’s about seeing if it can be stopped. ”

