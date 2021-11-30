Local Mercy Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant Omicron





(WKBN) — Another strain of the virus, Omicron, is drawing the attention of medical professionals and the White House as cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 are increasing again regional and nationally. Dr. James Kravec, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Health, said this is expected, even though it’s been almost two years since the first form of the virus was discovered. Biden: Omicron variants are a source of concern, not panic

“The fact that we saw Delta, the fact that we are now looking at this new variant, that’s what we’re seeing in the virus. So this isn’t a surprise. To be honest, That will continue, “Clabecq said. At the White House on Monday afternoon, the president said early reports said that the symptoms of the so-called Omicron mutant were milder than other forms of the virus, which was the cause of concern, but not a panic. Said. “We have the best vaccines, the best medicines, the best scientists in the world, and we are learning more every day,” said President Joe Biden. For now, experts believe that full vaccination, including booster shots, is the best defense. “It’s not perfect, it’s not 100%, but it will reduce the impact of the infection you get,” Clabecq said. Dr. Kravec said that due to the increasing number of cases of respiratory virus in hospital systems like Mercy Health, 80% of patients admitted with COVID-19 here have never been vaccinated and the ICU’s COVID- Almost all 19 patients said they had never been vaccinated. “The numbers are very clear, very consistent at Mercy Hospital, and because we share data with other hospital systems, they are very consistent across the state,” Kravec said. Meanwhile, President Biden said his administration is keeping an eye on Omicron to ensure that existing vaccines remain effective. “My team is already working with Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson staff to develop emergency response plans for vaccines and boosters as needed,” Biden said.

