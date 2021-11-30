Brown County Public Health encourages influenza vaccines to stay healthy during a pandemic.News, sports, work

Brown County — The Brown County Public Health Department urges residents to get the flu vaccine as the best way to avoid the onset of the flu, especially as the symptoms of the flu are similar to those of COVID-19.

“Currently, the capacity and staffing of the community’s healthcare system is vulnerable, and people in the community owe it to their healthcare providers to take an active part in our own health care measures. Influenza vaccination is influenza. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your community from the flu that causes the flu. “ Karen Moritz, director of public health, said.

Holidays are here, which means more opportunities to spread cheers, but as people resume their trips and meet with family and friends, they also have more opportunities to spread the flu and other respiratory viruses. National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 5-11) is an important reminder to ensure that no one should go through the holiday season without the flu vaccine.

Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness and can sometimes be fatal. Signs and symptoms of seasonal flu include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose and stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills, and fatigue.

Many of the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to those of influenza. People with the flu experience a variety of symptoms, from mild to severe, as seen with COVID-19.

Influenza and COVID-19 are different diseases caused by different viruses. The influenza vaccine protects against the four influenza viruses that are expected to be the major circulating viruses during the influenza season, and the COVID-19 vaccine protects against the virus that causes COVID-19. One vaccine is not an alternative or alternative to the other vaccine. Both are recommended and are available free of charge at Brown County Public Health.

For more information on the differences between COVID-19 and influenza, click on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website (https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm). Please give me.

Additional information on the severity of influenza and the benefits of influenza vaccination can be found on the CDC website. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccine-benefits.htm

“We know that getting a flu shot / flu shot greatly increases your chances of avoiding the flu and alleviating its symptoms.” Moritz said. “People over the age of 6 months need to be vaccinated against the flu every year. Vaccination with the flu helps prevent flu and infects people who are very ill. Can be prevented. “

Vaccination is especially important for children, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, and people with asthma, diabetes, and other long-term conditions at high risk of influenza complications.

Authorities remind the public that in addition to vaccination with the seasonal flu vaccine, there are other steps that anyone can take to prevent the onset and spread of the flu. They include:

• If you feel sick, stay home.

• If your child is ill, leave it at home.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with bacteria such as influenza.

• Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth as bacteria can spread in this way.

• Cover your cough.

• Wash your hands with warm water and soap, or use an alcohol-based disinfectant.

Brown County Public Health is hosting a free drive-through influenza clinic from 10am to noon on Saturday, December 4th. Reservations are required and can be done by registering at https: //PublicHealthImmunizations.as.me/DriveThruFlu or by calling 507-233-6820.