Wisconsin manages nearly 1 million booster shots as Omicron variants approach





As of November 29, there were 994,456 additional boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine given with Wisconsin. The state is almost guaranteed to exceed 1 million doses unless December 1st. More than half of them were the third dose of Pfizer vaccine. The booster does not have to match the same manufacturer as the initial dose of COVID-19 vaccination received. Health providers have provided more overall doses, but pharmacies have recently been administering higher daily totals. Pharmacies across Badger conducted 34,437 booster shots between November 16th and 23rd, surpassing 21,452 from healthcare providers. As of November 29, Advocate Aurora Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program received 55,385 boosters. The delta variant continues to be the leading strain of coronavirus in Wisconsin, and cases of the Omicron variant have not yet been identified in the United States or Wisconsin. Health care experts say mutations will continue as long as the case of community expansion continues worldwide. Fortunately, the coronavirus test can detect mutations in the same virus. “There is a big difference between what you get when you get a COVID test because of symptoms and what you’re talking about in this virus sequencing method,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Dan Shirley. .. UW-Health’s infectious disease specialist said. “Therefore, nothing changes about daily tests like COVID, which tests all the variants we have, including Omicron.” To determine virus sequencing, state-level specialized laboratories study viral genetic markers from specific test cases to determine strains of coronavirus that may be infecting a person. .. “We don’t test each and every one of the Delta variants,” said Dr. Shirley. “That’s what percentage of all the samples are deltas.” This is the majority of Wisconsin’s current cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc26.com/news/local-news/wisconsin-administers-nearly-1m-booster-shots-as-omicron-variant-looms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

