Health
San Diego scientists are competing to study Omicron variants
San Diego (KGTV) — Researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology will begin shipping materials to laboratories around the world competing to study variants of the Omicron coronavirus next week.
This is one of several local efforts underway to study the variants of concern that prompted a travel ban in countries where the virus was detected.
A material called a reagent is basically a replica of Omicron used to measure an immune response. Each reagent is a fragment of the virus and is not dangerous.
“We have a network of collaborators around the world and we are in a hurry not only to produce this reagent for us, but also to ship it to them,” leads the effort. Dr. Alessand Rossette, a professor of LJI who is helping out, said.
He said LJI sent the reagents of the previous variant to nearly 200 laboratories around the world. Within a few days, they sent material to South Africa and other countries affected by Omicron, where scientists conducted their own experiments on T cells, an important but less scrutinized arm of our defense. Will be able to start.
Like many scientists, Dr. Sette suspects that Omicron could avoid some of the antibodies produced by our vaccine. Antibodies are Y-shaped molecules designed to attach to intruders, such as tar and feather coats, and prevent them from infecting cells in the first place.
However, the vaccine also trains white blood cells called killer T cells. It can later plunge and kill cells infected with pathogens that have slipped through the antibody. The vaccine can also train helper T cells and summon a more defensive army.
Dr. Sette’s team has begun performing detailed computer analysis of Omicron. He says the early signs look positive.
“The sign is that T cells are slightly affected, but not dramatic,” he said, predicting that more than 50% to 75% of T cell responses should remain intact.
A strong T-cell response means that an individual can get sick with mild symptoms, but not with severe illness.
“I think we’ll get a lot of protection from the vaccines currently available. It’s very important that unvaccinated people get the vaccine and unboosted people get in there,” says Robert Scourie. The doctor says. Infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Diego.
There is still no solid evidence that Omicron causes more serious illnesses than Delta. Early reports from South Africa showed that the infection was predominantly mild, although there were signs of increased hospitalization rates.
Scientists are worried that Omicron has a sort of cloaking device in its genetic code, such as Delta. This allows the virus to hide from the body’s initial defenses. Scientists theorize that Omicron’s cloaking function may be superior to Delta, at least in theory, to make Omicron’s infection more serious, based on its spread in South Africa. I am.
“Thus, viruses that do a better job of turning off the immune response early tend not to let people, especially unvaccinated people, do so,” Scholey explained.
The University of California, San Diego is sequencing samples from all students and staff who test positive, Scholey said. They are also sampling wastewater daily, looking for signs of Omicron.
Both Dr. Schooley and Dr. Sette suspect that this variant may already exist in the United States. The United States sequences only about 3.6 percent of all confirmed cases.
