The study details a new link between long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome





A new study at Mount Sinai School of Medicine has revealed a link between long-term COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome, providing a better understanding of the overlap between the two illnesses. It is estimated Up to 50 percent Among those diagnosed with COVID-19, they will experience some persistent and protracted symptoms beyond the acute illness of several weeks.Informally known Long COVIDThis condition has recently been clinically referred to as PASC (acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection). The cause of long-term symptoms after COVID-19 is still unknown, but researchers say Long COVID and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME / CFS).A review published in August, led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medical College, charged two illnesses. Share similar biological abnormalities.. The new study enrolled 41 patients who experienced persistent COVID-19 symptoms between 3 and 15 months after acute infection. In particular, all patients experienced continuous shortness of breath (known as dyspnea), despite normal results on respiratory function tests, chest x-rays, and CT scans. The cohort has completed a Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test (CPET) designed to help physicians investigate the root cause of shortness of breath. Surprisingly, 88% of long COVID patients showed abnormal respiratory patterns during CPET. “Recovery from acute COVID infection may be associated with residual organ damage,” explains Donna Mancini, lead author of the new study. “Many of these patients report shortness of breath, and cardiopulmonary exercise tests are often used to identify the underlying cause. CPET results show impaired athletic performance, excessive ventilatory response, and normal. It shows some abnormalities, such as abnormal breathing patterns that affect daily life. “ Almost all cohorts showed low CO2 levels at rest and showed chronic hyperventilation. According to Mancini, this suggests that dyspnea seen with long COVIDs may be treated by providing breathing exercises to patients. “These findings suggest that in the subgroup of long-distance transporters, hyperventilation and / or dysfunctional breathing may be the basis of their symptoms,” says Mancini. “This is important because these abnormalities can be dealt with by breathing or’retraining’. “ This kind of dyspnea Previously detected We have confirmed that there is an increased association between the two chronic illnesses in ME / CFS patients. Researchers conducted diagnostic interviews throughout the long COVID cohort to evaluate each individual for ME / CFS. Almost half (46%) of the cohort met the diagnostic criteria for ME / CFS. The new findings refer to previous studies highlighting symptoms such as ME / CFS in survivors of the 2003 SARS outbreak. Important survey of 2009 It was found that 27% of SARS survivors met the diagnostic criteria for ME / CFS 4 years after acute infection. More work is needed to elucidate the correlation between long COVID and ME / CFS, but in the short term, new studies are a useful way to evaluate COVID patients with long cardiopulmonary exercise tests. Indicates that it may be. New research published in journal JACC: Heart failure.. sauce: American Heart Association

