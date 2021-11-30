According to local doctors, the new COVID-19 Omicron variant may be the most aggressive ever





Panama City, Florida (WMBB) — Health experts warn people about the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron. So far, there have been no reports of the virus in the United States, but doctors say it could be the most aggressive variant to date. Omicron has been detected in more than 12 countries. Dr. Rubina Azam, a local pediatrician, said it was highly infectious but not easy to catch. “It has a direct effect on the lungs, and in most cases it almost bypasses the nose and throat,” Azam said. “That means you can do a COVID test and it will be negative, but it will hit your lungs directly, which will lead to COVID pneumonia.” Security experts warn shoppers not to confuse cyber transactions with cyber criminals Azam said the latest mutations in the virus are more potent and current vaccines may not be as effective. However, there are questions about whether people need to start taking specific booster shots just for Omicron. Dr. Azam said he thinks of it like a flu shot. Like influenza, coronaviruses continue to mutate and become stronger, so vaccines need to be changed. “Every year the COVID virus is mutated, there are new variants, and new COVID vaccines may be needed each year,” Azam said. 6th grade poplar springs face felony potential due to school threat Dr. Azam said that Omicron’s symptoms are different from past variants. “So they don’t have the typical runny nose or sore throat, they have a little fever at first and can give a warning sign that” Oh, you may have a COVID “. “Masu,” said Azam. She said most patients feel weak and have joint pain, others just have pneumonia. Dr. Azam said vaccination remains the best defense against the virus. Dr. Azam said it was premature to predict whether another surge would occur in US cases and recommends taking well-established precautions.

