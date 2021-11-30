The CDC has revised the Pennsylvania vaccine data in response to inaccurate reports.





The CDC acknowledged that it incorrectly reported coronavirus vaccination rates in Pennsylvania by not using updated data from the Commonwealth. The agency is updating Vaccination data Used in Pennsylvania to correct vaccination rates posted online, but it is unlikely that adjustments will be made by the end of the year. The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced last Wednesday that the CDC would revise the data. This is 10 days after the Inquirer reports that the Inquirer is still using the old state number. There may be multiple discrepancies between state vaccination data and the CDC, but the main problem arises in July. Data cleanup According to the Ministry of Health, the overcounting of the first dose and the undercounting of the second dose have been corrected. Despite the request of the Pennsylvania health authorities, the CDC did not obtain new data. Data posted this month by the Federal Supreme Health Agency falsely suggested that about 95% of adults in Pennsylvania received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials said vaccination rates were not very high, but could not say how much the numbers had grown. The changes made so far by the CDC have brought the percentage of all fully vaccinated residents closer to 69%, more consistent with state-specific statistics, but this is not the final number. There is a possibility. ” read more: According to the CDC, 95% of adults in Pennsylvania receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination. That’s wrong. The CDC did not immediately respond to questions about the process. In September, a spokesperson told The Inquirer that authorities were aware of the need for a fix, but had no schedule for the fix. In response to a question earlier this month, a CDC spokesperson said, “The vaccination process is complex and requires strong cooperation and partnership with all stakeholders at the jurisdiction, local and federal levels. It’s important to keep it. “ The CDC obtains data from states, cities, federal vaccine providers, and other sources to maintain the country’s most comprehensive vaccination database, providing a number of accuracy that is critical to the public and policy makers. It will be realized.Vaccination statistics Can promote policy Vaccine outreach determination. That is, state and federal policy makers rely on the CDC to provide the most accurate images of Pennsylvania. It is a combination of Pennsylvania vaccination numbers and Philadelphia and other sources numbers. In an interview earlier this month, Deputy Health Minister Alison Beam said the state “continues.[d] Ask the CDC for the ability to update the data. At that time, she recommended not using it until the CDC data was corrected. On Monday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the CDC had already made some amendments and many more. “We haven’t completed a full update of all Pennsylvania DOH data by the CDC, but we expect it to happen by the end of the year,” said spokesman Mark O’Neill. According to the Ministry of Health, the CDC will make similar amendments in other states. ” read more: In some states, we know a lot about people vaccinated with COVID-19. Pennsylvania is not.

