Health
Omicron COVID variant likely already present in Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado (KRDO)-Omicron, the latest COVID mutant of concern, has not yet been identified in the United States, but health officials believe it will occur soon if the mutant is not yet in Colorado. I am.
Dr. Ruth Johnson, Medical Director of El Paso County Health Department, said: The fact that we know that there are a few days when the virus has already penetrated and been cultivated before it was detected. And you can spread it for a few days before the symptoms appear. So it’s no wonder it already exists in the United States and Colorado. “
Dr. Michel Baron, Senior Medical Director for Infection Prevention at UC Health, said:
Omicron has been identified in more than 12 countries so far, and was first reported. World Health Organization From South Africa on November 24th. At this point, WHO states that it is not clear whether Omicron is more contagious than other COVID-19 mutants. However, preliminary evidence suggests that the risk of reinfection with Omicron may be increased-those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 may be more likely to be reinfected with Omicron. there is.
“South Africa has already experienced multiple waves of COVID, so Omicron again tells us that potentially innate immunity may not be as effective,” Dr. Baron said.
Omicron may already be in Colorado, but we probably won’t know for another week. This is because after undergoing a COVID test, it takes several days to see what kind of variant someone has.
“The PCR test will be back within 24-48 hours,” said Dr. Johnson. “But genomic sequencing can take 7-10 days for the entire process and its science, so let’s say you have one sample popped today. By the time it’s sequenced and confirmed. , Can take 7 to 10 days. “
At a press conference on Monday, President Joe Biden emphasized that this new variant was “not the cause of panic, but the cause of concern.”
“We fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable action and speed, not turmoil or turmoil,” Biden said. “Today, more tools than ever before can fight mutants, from vaccines to boosters to children’s vaccines.”
The El Paso County Health Department emphasized the importance of vaccination, as long as the population of unvaccinated people is large, the virus will continue to mutate and more variants will be found, some of which. He states that he may resist vaccination.
“Whenever there is an opportunity for a virus to propagate unmitigated, it has an unmitigated opportunity to make more copies of itself, not just from person to person in social spread. I think there are more opportunities within the individual as well, mutations. ”
UC Health also reminds everyone that there is another variant that is already causing havoc in Colorado’s hospital system.
“Delta is still there, causing infections, hospitalizing patients, and vaccines certainly work for that,” Dr. Barong said.
If you need a vaccine, booster, or COVID-19 test, you can find information at the following link:
2/ https://krdo.com/news/top-stories/2021/11/29/omicron-covid-variant-likely-already-in-colorado/
