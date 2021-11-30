



A total of 44 batches of irbesartan medicines have been recalled as a precautionary measure from pharmacies and wholesalers as the chemicals (AZBT) produced during the manufacturing process exceed the product’s tolerance limits. Irbesartan medications treat high blood pressure and prevent heart attacks and strokes. It is also used in patients with heart failure and those who have had a recent heart attack. Patients who are prescribed these medications should continue to take the medication because the risk of discontinuation is greater than the risk associated with short-term exposure to ABZT beyond acceptable levels from the packs they already have. Patients should not discontinue treatment without clinical advice, as it can be harmful if the patient’s high blood pressure and heart problems are not treated. Laboratory tests have shown that long-term exposure to this chemical (AZBT) beyond acceptable limits may increase the risk of cancer, but the substance has harmed patients in the United Kingdom. Or there is no international evidence. MHRA has worked with regulators around the world to set limits on the acceptable daily intake of AZBT, which is internationally recognized. If the drug contains levels of AZBT that exceed this limit, the manufacturer should recall them as a precautionary measure. MHRA will continue to work with international counterparts to better understand the risks and work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the proper supply of these medicines remains available to patients. Dr. Allison Cave, Chief Safety Officer of MHRA, said: “Patient safety is central to everything we do. This recall is a precautionary measure to prevent further exposure to AZBT beyond acceptable safety limits. There is evidence that this substance has harmed patients. No. “It is very important to continue taking the medicine, but if you have any questions, please contact your doctor or pharmacist. “It is important that medical professionals check inventory, quarantine, and return these batches to the supplier using the supplier’s approved process. “MHRA has urged companies to take control measures to ensure that substance levels are below the required levels, and as this is a global issue, ensure patient safety. We are also working with international counterparts to do this. “ Notes to the editor

