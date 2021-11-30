



The number of influenza cases has been stable for the past week due to the surge in COVID-19 in Michigan. Of the 79,859 office visits in Michigan during the week ending November 20, a total of 1,489 patients with influenza-like illness were reported. This is the same state ILI activity rate of 2.1% as it was a week ago. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, weekly figures for the flu season have jumped from 0.6% a year ago. Cases of influenza last season were unusually low due to precautions against COVID such as wearing masks, social distance, and hand hygiene. By comparison, the national number is 2.2% of outpatient visits by ILI. This is a slight increase from 2.1% last week. ILI is defined as fever (above 100 degrees) and cough and / or sore throat with unknown causes other than influenza. The first outbreak of influenza in the state, involving more than 525 influenza A (H3N2) cases among students at the University of Michigan, was reported two weeks ago. This outbreak occurs when COVID-19 infections surge again in Michigan, increasing case rates, positive rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. State and local public health officials are concerned that a simultaneous surge in COVID-19 and influenza cases this winter could increase the burden on the health system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual influenza vaccine as the best way to protect against influenza and potential complications. The vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months. Michigan’s goal is to vaccinate 4 million people with the flu. As of 20 November, there were 2,389,464 doses during the 2021-202 influenza season (61.1% towards the target). According to the Auckland County Health Department, influenza vaccination cannot prevent COVID-19, but it does help reduce the risk of influenza-related illnesses such as hospitalization and death. Influenza vaccination not only reduces the risk of influenza, but also reduces the burden on the medical system this winter. The CDC reports that the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine can be given at the same time. Influenza vaccines are available at the Oakland County Health Department’s Indoor COVID Vaccine Community Clinic. Individuals who schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at an indoor clinic will be asked to indicate whether they wish to receive the flu vaccine. Residents can also request it when they appear to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine at an indoor clinic in Oakland County. Influenza vaccines are also available at many local pharmacies and clinics. In October, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released estimates of the first influenza vaccine intake for the 2021-2022 influenza season. Estimates suggest that children and pregnant individuals have lower coverage of the 2021-202 flu season compared to the same period of the 2020-2021 flu season. Children and pregnant people may be at increased risk of developing serious influenza-related complications, and low vaccination rates in these populations can be dangerous. During the influenza season from 2020 to 2021, the influenza prevalence among children in mid-October was 28%. The estimated influenza vaccination rate for children in mid-October during the 2021-202 influenza season is 22% (down 6%). This is of particular concern. This is due to the previously reduced coverage from the 2019-20 flu season to the 2020-2021 flu season. The CDC estimates that up to 20,000 children are hospitalized for influenza-related complications each season of influenza.

