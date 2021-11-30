Washington County reported 452 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 associated deaths a week ending Sunday. This represents a 11.9% increase in new cases compared to a week before the county reported 404 cases and 2 deaths.

During the pandemic, Washington County reported a total of 21,415 cases and 423 deaths.

Maryland reported 6,118 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, a 4.3% decrease from the previous week. Since then, 6,394 new cases of the virus causing COVID-19 have been reported.

Maryland ranks 34th among the fastest spreading viruses that cause COVID-19 per capita, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 24.9% from the previous week, and 490,656 cases were reported. With 1.82% of the country’s population, Maryland had 1.25% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, in three states, there were more cases last week than last week.

Thanksgiving greatly confused who took the test, how many were tested, which labs were running, and whether the agency reported on time. Some governments reported data for just three days last week. I didn’t report anything. Prior to Thanksgiving, dozens of states reported an increase in the number of cases. In the week ending on Sunday, fewer states reported an increase in cases. The United States reported about 700,000 new cases a week. In the week ending on Sunday, that number was less than 500,000.

Among the counties in the tri-state area, Franklin County, Pennsylvania reported 482 new cases and 9 deaths last week. A week ago, 475 cases and 6 deaths were reported. During the pandemic, 23,844 cases and 491 deaths have been reported.

Fulton County, Pennsylvania reported 66 new cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, the county reported 86 cases and 4 deaths. 2,609 cases and 38 deaths have been reported during the pandemic.

Berkeley County, West Virginia, reported 122 cases and three deaths last week. A week ago, 420 cases and one death were reported. During the pandemic, 19,937 cases and 193 deaths were reported.

Jefferson County, West Virginia, reported 68 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 159 cases and 0 deaths were reported. During the pandemic, the county reported 7,292 cases and 90 deaths.

Morgan County, West Virginia, reported 23 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, the county reported 67 cases and one death. 2,293 cases and 48 deaths have been reported during the pandemic.

Throughout Maryland, cases decreased in 14 counties, the most in Anne Arundel counties, from 644 cases a week ago to 524 cases.

Maryland ranks 13th in the state in terms of the proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once, with 74.2% of the population being vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 68.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Thursday, Maryland reported an additional 220,247 vaccinations, including 40,224 initial doses. Last week, the state received 176,339 vaccinations, including 29,255 initial doses. Overall, Maryland reported a total of 9,046,525 doses.

Within Maryland, the worst number of weekly COVID-19s per capita was West Maryland-Garrett County, with 383 per 100,000 per person per week. 305 Allegany County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added to Baltimore County, with 816 cases. Montgomery County, 738 cases. And Baltimore, at 577. Weekly cases increased in 9 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were in Washington, Frederick, and Hurford counties.

In Maryland, 65 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 60 people were reported dead.

In Maryland, a total of 584,137 people have been positive for the COVID-19-causing coronavirus and 11,186 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 48,229,210 are positive and 776,639 are dead.

Maryland COVID-19 hospitalization flat

USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, November 28th.

COVID-19 patients who may have been hospitalized in Maryland:

Last week: 1,664

The week before: 1,632

4 weeks ago: 1,756

COVID-19 patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 76,702

The week before: 75,061

4 weeks ago: 69,423

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 27 states have admitted more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, an analysis of USA TODAY’s US Health and Welfare Services data shows.

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.