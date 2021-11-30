Minnesota ranks second in the United States for COVID boosters because experts are competing to understand the impact of Omicron – WCCO

Minneapolis (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks second in the nation for boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding 30% as experts compete to understand new viral variants and mitigate their effects. I am receiving an injection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday has strengthened its recommendation that everyone over the age of 18 receive a booster six months after receiving Pfizer and Modana, or two months after receiving Johnson and Johnson. bottom.The agency used to be the elderly Boosters should be “should” and the rest of the adults can be “shot”.

“The recent emergence of Omicron variants further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boost immunization, and preventive efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. I am.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research Policy, said experts are still learning about Omicron, including how it interacts with vaccinated people and the severity of the illness it causes. Stated. But he said the early evidence was clear and worrisome.

“It’s very infectious and is likely to defeat Delta and become what I basically call the” King of the Hill of Virus, “” Osterholm said.

There are no confirmed cases of Omicron in Minnesota or the United States, but health commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state has the ability to track new strains.

“Minnesota has built one of the most powerful genomic sequencing and variant monitoring systems in the United States,” Malcolm said in a statement. “If we find an Omicron variant infection in Minnesota, we will share that information as soon as possible.”

Osterholm described boosters as “very important” at this stage of the virus, with more than two-thirds of Americans completing the first vaccine series before June 1 postponing booster shots. I pointed out that I didn’t get them.

NS recommendation Is an additional shot 6 months after receiving Pfizer and Moderna, and 2 months after a single vaccination with Johnson & Johnson.Concerns Vaccine protection diminishes over time.

“We are, in fact, more vulnerable and vulnerable to this virus,” Osterholm said. “Therefore, not only should these people be vaccinated, but we should continue to emphasize the initial dose for those who have never been vaccinated.”

data The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of boosters in Minnesota. 30% of all vaccinated people are receiving additional doses, which tends to exceed the national average of 20.5%.

Nearly 70% of the vaccinated minesotans (ages 5 and older) receive at least one dose, according to data from the state health department.

The news of Omicron arrives as Minnesota continues to fight the COVID-19 surge and has a higher infection rate than most states in the country. The hospital here faces two frontal wars, one with a coronavirus infected patient and the other with a serious need for care other than COVID. There are few staff to process that.

The federal government joined the emergency military team last week It reduces a part of the burden.

Dr. Beth Thielen, Physician for Infectious Diseases at M Health Fairview, said the Delta variant is the cause of the hospital burden. She said the Omicron variant was “concerned,” but warned not to panic.

“We have been expecting to see where these variants occur,” Siren said. “So I don’t think it’s particularly surprising given the amount of COVID we’re looking at right now.”

She, like other public health professionals, has doubled the importance of vaccination because she is protected from serious illness and death.

“Even if you … are unlucky and get a breakthrough infection, vaccination will give you substantial protection from the negative consequences,” she said.