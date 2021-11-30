Vegan died of Covid-19 after refusing vaccines in animal studies





Vegan man who refused COVID-19 His wife said she had been vaccinated for fear of cruelty to animals and died, regretting his decision. Grin Steele “begged for a vaccine” before turning to life support, said his wife Emma Steele. But by then she said the vaccine was too late for him to be effective. “The last thing Grin (Steel) told me was,’I’ve never felt so sick, so I want to get a vaccine,'” said Ms. Steele, who was double vaccinated. rice field. Sun.. Just a week after being transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU), Steele, who was seriously ill, died of Covid-19 on November 16, according to Steele. GoFundMe page Established to arrange funds for his funeral. Steele claimed that the vaccine had been tested on animals and decided to skip the vaccination. “He was a very kind soul. He was vegan and didn’t want the Covid vaccine because he was tested on animals,” Steel said. Sun.. Steel read that major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johsnon have tested the drug in animals with increased vaccine hesitation. However, things got worse at the end of last month after a 54-year-old man caught a cold, eventually testing for Covid-19. Steel’s condition worsened within a few days due to his age and zero vaccine immunity. Ms. Steele had to call an ambulance on November 2nd, but nothing was available. She eventually had to take him to the hospital. At that point, Steel was unconscious. By November 10, Steel had fallen into a medically-induced coma after wearing a life-support system. He made little progress while fighting infections. On November 16, the report added that he died within minutes of the life support system being turned off. “After getting sick very quickly, Grin was put into the intensive care unit and then in a coma. Within just a week he escaped. Grin was the gentlest soul, with his wife Emma. I love to travel with them and the animals were in his world, “Steel’s GoFundMe page read. She sends this message to people after her husband died in Covid. “I insist that everyone I know be vaccinated.” The family wants to raise £ 4,000 to arrange Steel’s funeral, raising £ 1,680 as of Tuesday.

